Vrbo and Paramount Home Entertainment team up on a Pineapple Waaaaaaaay Over the Sea

Floating 80 feet above sea level in Seal Beach, Calif., the themed space features underwater-inspired elements SpongeBob fans will know and love and Vrbo has created a free virtual tour on the Vrbo listing page so fans everywhere can check it out:

The cozy living area equipped with fun furniture, including SpongeBob's famous red couch

The kitchen inspired by The Krusty Krab, home of the famous Krabby Patty

A gallery wall spotlighting favorite characters as they appear in the new series Kamp Koral : SpongeBob's Under Years

Prime beachfront location with 360-degree views of Southern California

"Families can book cabins, condos, castles, treehouses and train cars on Vrbo, but this is the first time we've had a gigantic pineapple on our platform," said Lish Kennedy, VP of global brand marketing at Vrbo. "We're glad people can tour the Pineapple Over the Sea virtually and enjoy the new movie at home together."

"We've enjoyed bringing SpongeBob's unique world to life with Vrbo so that fans everywhere can experience it in a completely new way," said Michelle Hagen, EVP Worldwide Partnerships, Paramount Pictures. "Now everyone can dive into SpongeBob's world with the new movie and a fun virtual tour of Vrbo's take on SpongeBob's iconic home."

Paramount Home Entertainment and Vrbo are also giving a first responder and their family a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit the Pineapple Over the Sea in person. The special guests from the Seal Beach community will enjoy a free screening of the film and an evening of fun-filled entertainment inside the Pineapple Over the Sea.

Due to travel restrictions and regional stay-at-home orders in California, the Pineapple Over the Sea will not be available for guests to book. Families can experience the virtual tour here and view more photos at vrbo.com/spongebobhouse.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together. Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.

© 2021 Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Vrbo, HomeAway, the Vrbo logo, and the HomeAway logo are trademarks of HomeAway.

About Paramount Home Entertainment:

Paramount Home Entertainment (PHE) is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a unit of ViacomCBS, a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. The PHE division oversees PPC's home entertainment and transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television Studios, Paramount Players, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain DreamWorks Animation titles. PHE additionally manages global licensing of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable devices and emerging technologies.

About Paramount+

ViacomCBS' existing subscription video-on-demand and live streaming service, CBS All Access, will be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4, 2021 as part of the service's expansion to feature content from ViacomCBS' leading portfolio of broadcast, news, sports and entertainment brands. ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is rated PG for rude humor, some thematic elements, and mild language

For more information, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Vrbo

