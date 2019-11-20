Vrbo Unveils 2020 Travel Trend Report: Same-city stays, beaches in Portugal on the rise

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trendsetting U.S. travelers are heading to the coasts of Portugal, the tranquility of Cherry Log (Georgia) and… right next door. Vrbo®, the go-to place for families and friends to book vacation homes, cabins and condos, unveiled these and other findings today in the 2020 Vrbo Trend Reporti. Based on insights from Vrbo's global travel demand data, the report explores where American families and groups of friends are likely to make memories in 2020. The report also reveals accommodation choices people are making – including unique places to stay like houseboats, yachts, Airstreams and RVs.

Here's a look at the top trends:

On the Rise: Same-City Stays: Travelers in cities across the country are booking vacation rentals in their own backyards – not to be confused with staycations, which involve staying at your own home. Vrbo analyzed rental demand data in Chicago , Philadelphia , Dallas , Atlanta and a number of other urban destinations, and found that the single largest "traveler" origin market for each city was that same city.



"'Cele-cations' — when people seek accommodations to host and spend time with groups of family and friends for milestone events like weddings, birthdays and anniversaries — may be fueling the trend of people booking vacation homes in the same cities where they live," said Melanie Fish , Vrbo travel expert.

Surf's Up, Portugal ii : Seaside locales in Portugal took three of the top five spots on Vrbo's list of hottest international beach destinations for American travelers:

Seaside locales in took three of the top five spots on Vrbo's list of hottest international beach destinations for American travelers: Chania, Greece



Vila Nova de Gaia , Portugal

,

Porto, Portugal



Lisbon, Portugal



Catania, Italy

Up-and-Coming Travel Destinations iii : Vrbo examined the fastest-growing domestic vacation destinations based on average annual travel demand growth over the past three years. Vrbo's top picks include:

Vrbo examined the fastest-growing domestic vacation destinations based on average annual travel demand growth over the past three years. Vrbo's top picks include: Terlingua, Texas (travel demand up 75%) – a short hop to Big Bend National Park

– a short hop to

Bella Vista, Ark. (travel demand up 70%) – situated in the Ozarks near majestic lakes

– situated in the Ozarks near majestic lakes

Westport, Wash . (travel demand up 60%) – located in Grays Harbor County , surrounded by a bay to the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west

. – located in , surrounded by a bay to the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west

Cherry Log, Ga. (travel demand up 50%) – sits in the heart of Chattahoochee National Forest

– sits in the heart of Chattahoochee National Forest

Edisto Island, S.C. (travel demand up 45%) – a charming beachside retreat that's an hour's drive from Charleston

"This is the third year in a row travelers' desire to be outdoors has filled the up-and-coming destinations list," said Fish. "Clearly people want the comforts of a home away from home while soaking in scenery."

The Next Wave of Unique Accommodations: In addition to barns, castles and treehouses, properties on wheels and properties that float join the ranks of unusual accommodations travelers are booking. Travel demand for houseboats, yachts, RVs and Airstreams is up 30% year-over-year on Vrbo.

View the full report here.

