VREMT WILL EXHIBIT ITS INNOVATIVE NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY AT THE ELECTRIC VEHICLES EXPO AT AUTOMECHANIKA

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELECTRIC VEHICLES EXPO AT AUTOMECHANIKA, September 10th-14th CET, it is the first time for Geely Holding Group to lead its brands to participate in overseas expo. At the expo, VREMT, a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, will exhibit its comprehensive lineup of 800V battery, motor and electronic control products, showcasing Geely's core strategic products and China's new energy technology.

Founded in 2013, VREMT specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service of power batteries, electric drive systems, charging systems, and energy storage systems. VREMT plays a key role in ZEEKR's independent development and production chain.

At the expo, VREMT will showcase its 800V golden battery, battery cell, high-performance 800V SiC four-motor drive system, and 800V ultra-fast liquid-cooled charging platform-HPC-V3, highlighting its cutting-edge battery, motor and electronic control technology and accumulation.

The second-generation 800V golden battery boasts the world's fastest production charging rate, recharging from 10% to 80% in just 10.5 minutes. This allows for "5 minutes of charging, 2 hours of high-speed driving." Additionally, with a 3-second pulse discharge rate up to 22C, it delivers instantaneous power for high-performance vehicles, ensuring stable operation under low temperatures and low battery conditions. The battery also meets the highest global safety standards, equipped with eight thermal protection technologies and tested against three extreme safety benchmarks, ensuring its reliability.

The 800V battery cell features next-generation "lithium-ion acceleration technology," with upgrades in anode, cathode materials, and electrolyte. This enhances energy density, conductivity, and safety, providing robust support for the 800V golden battery.

VREMT's high-performance 800V SiC four-motor drive system delivers the world's highest power and torque density four-motor distributed electric drive system with a peak output of 930kW and a peak torque of 1280Nm in production. The NDE12 front dual-motor, with its unique parallel structure, optimizes space while minimizing resonance for improved NVH performance. The rear NDE33 dual motor weighs only 141kg,18% lighter than competitors, with a power density of 4.4kW/kg, making it a global leader.

At the expo, VREMT will also exhibit its 800V ultra-fast liquid-cooled charging platform-HPC-V3, the highest single-gun output power liquid-cooled charging pile in the world. The ultra-fast charger V3 features a modular multi-gun structure, with the maximum output voltage of 1000V, the maximum current of 800A and single-gun peak power of 800kW. Users can replenish energy in as fast as 10 minutes.

