VS Insurance Services Expands Support for Underserved Populations by Partnering with Integrity

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with VS Insurance Services, an independent marketing organization based in Anaheim, California, and led by Veronica Sandoval. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Built on more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare and insurance industries, Sandoval's strong relationships with medical providers have helped to position VS Insurance Servies as a trusted bridge between clients and care. The agency offers diverse populations, across several states, access to Medicare health coverage and life insurance. The cultural fluency of Sandoval's multilingual team reflects the future of healthcare services by compassionately meeting clients with understanding of their experiences and language. Community engagement is fundamental to the agency's mission, as demonstrated through its extensive volunteer work with food banks and nonprofits in East Los Angeles.

"As an organization, VS Insurance Services reflects the incredible strength and resilience of the communities it serves," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The most meaningful partnerships are built on trust, shared values and a commitment to growth, which is what we've found in Veronica and her team. They have established a strong community foothold and are ready to focus on serving more people to further solidify their legacy. Integrity's industry-leading technology, exceptional training resources and compliant marketing support will help VS Insurance Services enhance efficiencies and access even greater opportunities. In addition, Veronica can utilize Integrity's elite partner network for further guidance and strategic insights from leaders with unmatched experience and expertise. We're honored to support the future of VS Insurance Services as they strive to reach new heights of client care."

"Integrity is a family-focused, inclusive community that values the diverse populations we are serving," explained Veronica Sandoval, President of VS Insurance Services. "Our team sincerely loves helping people because they see firsthand the meaningful impact the right Medicare coverage can make on underserved communities. Integrity's technology makes it easier for our agents to establish and build lasting relationships with consumers, ultimately improving our clients' quality of life and helping them find greater peace of mind about the future. Integrity's technology simplifies the entire application and enrollment process, allowing agents to easily manage clients' health and prescription drug information, preferences and history all in one place. Integrity also offers us the opportunity to expand into more holistic life, health and wealth products and services through a centralized platform. I'm proud and excited to serve my community as part of the Integrity family."

As the need for integrated life, health and wealth solutions increases in underserved areas, agents can find more bandwidth to serve by using Integrity's best-in-class platform to increase productivity and create efficiencies. Integrity technology includes instantaneous life and health quoting and enrollment capabilities, and streamlined ongoing customer relationship and plan management. It also encompasses Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant, which proffers valuable coverage recommendations, in-the-moment prompts and policy lifecycle reminders. Additional Integrity partner benefits, such as insightful data and analytics, discerning leadership guidance and ongoing innovation further support agents in providing more holistic life, health and wealth solutions for the clients they serve.

Integrity is innovating the insurance industry, so agents can more fully support consumers from all backgrounds and help more families and individuals make the most of what life brings. Its impressive partner network brings together a highly experienced group of visionaries and trailblazers who are optimizing insurance and financial services processes in ways that benefit all stakeholders. Their close collaboration is playing a vital role in establishing enhanced best practices and comprehensive solutions that make holistic planning and protection more accessible. That, in turn, is helping millions of Americans prepare for the good days ahead.

For more information about VS Insurance Services' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/VSInsurance.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About VS Insurance Services

VS Insurance Services is an Anaheim, California-based agency that delivers personalized solutions to clients in multiple states. Known for its deep experience and expertise in serving Medicare beneficiaries, the agency focuses on providing multilingual agents with training and the knowledge to successfully navigate Medicare complexities. The agency also runs a resource center that connects clients with medical providers and local hospitals, helping to ensure they receive the care they need. Additionally, VS Insurance Services is dedicated to uplifting seniors in underserved communities by sponsoring events that promote health, safety and connection — from health fairs and food banks to educational workshops, exercise and dance classes, cooking demonstrations and fraud prevention presentations. The company is dedicated to supporting not only its agents and clients, but the broader communities it serves.

