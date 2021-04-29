VSCO Appoints Eric Wittman as President

OAKLAND, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VSCO announced today that it has hired Eric Wittman in a newly created role as President of the company to oversee the Product, Engineering, Design, Data and Marketing functions. In this role, he will be responsible for running the day to day execution and operations of the business to bring deeper alignment across VSCO's creator experience.

"It was evident after my first meeting with Eric that his proven leadership steering companies through all stages and sizes would be a huge asset to the VSCO team, particularly as we look to the next ten years of VSCO," said Joel Flory, CEO of VSCO. "The opportunity in front of us is both exciting and ambitious, and Eric's deep understanding of the creative space will allow us to move more quickly to accelerate our growth and potential, and create more impactful experiences for creators everywhere."

Wittman comes to VSCO from JLL Technologies where he was the Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Growth Officer and has helped to accelerate businesses across the JLL portfolio. He brings three decades of executive and operational leadership to VSCO and has worked across the creative and technology space having been the COO at Figma, general manager at Atlassian, CEO of a music tech company Songbird, as well as holding senior positions at Adobe.

In early 2020, VSCO set out to run a self-sustaining business and as of late 2020, it acquired the video creation app Trash and is on the path to profitability. Wittman's appointment further reinforces VSCO's commitment to continued growth and expansion of its business. Wittman will start his new role at VSCO on June 1, 2021.

"The team at VSCO has built something truly special and it's easy to get excited about what's possible for the future of creativity and the dramatic evolution that's happening across the creator economy," said Eric Wittman, President of VSCO. "I am thrilled to be joining VSCO at a time when it has a truly distinct position and unique thinking of how the next generation of creators will be able to create, to inspire and to connect with one another in a more meaningful way."

About VSCO

VSCO is a mobile app that helps you create beautiful photos and videos right from your phone and offers access to a vibrant global community that inspires creativity and self-expression. As a platform without public likes, comments or follower counts, VSCO provides a creative and inclusive space where creators can be themselves and share how they see the world without judgement. https://vsco.co/

