VSPO Chairman Dino Ying Named Vice President of Global Esports Federation

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VSPO chairman and co-founder Dino Ying has been named the vice president of the Global Esports Federation (GEF), the world's leading esports federation.

The appointment of Ying was first revealed in June. Ying joins GEF's board alongside Steven Ma, Chester King, T A Ganda Sithole, Adrian Lismore and Melita N. Moore as the organization's sixth vice president while Chris Chan sits as the president.

Dino Ying is the chairman and co-founder of VSPO, Asia's largest esports company.

The GEF Board provides supervision and guidance to the strategies of the GEF and its executive leadership team. The GEF Board acts as guardians of the GEF values and global ambassadors of the GEF's vision and mission.

As Asia's biggest esports company, VSPO joined hands with GEF, founded in 2019, as a strategic partner. As part of the partnership, VSPO works with the GEF to provide the necessary capabilities, technology, and infrastructure to develop and shape the global esports industry.

Founded in 2016, VSPO, which stands for VersusPlayerOne, is the largest esports operator in Asia, producing more than 4,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. With a global presence encompassing 14 office locations and 8 top-tier esports arenas, VSPO offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more. Through its multi-channel network business, VSPO also collaborates with over 20,000 online influencers and esports broadcasters worldwide.

