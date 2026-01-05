VTEC Fort Gillem National Training Center: A HighROI Solution for Federal and State Government Agencies

A National Model for Efficient Workforce Development, Reduced Government Burden, and Stronger Economic Outcomes

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Training Empowerment Center (VTEC) , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to military workforce development and an approved U.S. Army Career Skills Program (CSP) provider delivering on-base training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and recognized with Guidestar's Platinum Seal of Transparency, today announced the expansion of the VTEC Fort Gillem National Training Center. This centralized, military-focused workforce hub is designed to support soldiers, veterans, military families, and civilian learners while providing direct, measurable benefits to federal and state agencies.

The Fort Gillem center will provide a unified system for training, credentialing, and placing transitioning service members into high-demand civilian careers. While the existing Fort Benning Command Training Center has successfully supported soldiers, increasing demand from both participants and hiring partners requires expansion. The new Fort Gillem National Training Center will scale training capacity, centralize employer access, reduce government costs, and strengthen national workforce participation, supporting economic and readiness objectives across multiple agencies.

Government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels are invited to visit https://www.100partnersportal.org to learn how they can partner with VTEC, support military workforce development, and access trained, job-ready personnel for their programs and operations.

Unique Insights & Data (Projected Program Outcomes)

The VTEC Fort Gillem National Training Center is structured around outcome-driven workforce targets designed to deliver measurable public value at scale.

Five-Year Workforce & Economic Projections:

10,000 soldiers trained and transitioned into guaranteed civilian employment , averaging 2,000 trained and hired annually

, averaging 100% training-to-hire placement goal through employer-aligned training pipelines and pre-commitment hiring agreements

through employer-aligned training pipelines and pre-commitment hiring agreements 95% projected employment retention rate driven by structured onboarding and credential alignment

driven by structured onboarding and credential alignment 90% of graduates projected to earn wages at or above market rates for comparable civilian positions

for comparable civilian positions No out-of-pocket cost to participating soldiers, veterans, or military family members

to participating soldiers, veterans, or military family members $45 million in direct career and job creation value

$4 billion in projected economic growth generated through wages, workforce participation, reduced unemployment burden, and downstream economic activity

generated through wages, workforce participation, reduced unemployment burden, and downstream economic activity Multi-state program reach , supporting coordinated federal, state, and local workforce initiatives

, supporting coordinated federal, state, and local workforce initiatives 10 specialized training programs aligned to high-demand sectors, including skilled trades, energy, cybersecurity, infrastructure, logistics, and emerging technologies

These projections are based on VTEC's existing operational model, employer partnerships, and U.S. Army CSP delivery experience, and are designed to scale proven transition pathways while reducing duplicative government workforce and unemployment costs.

Why the VTEC Fort Gillem National Training Center Benefits Government Agencies

1. U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)

Reduced Unemployment Claims and Lower Federal Payouts

When transitioning soldiers move directly into civilian employment, they avoid the unemployment gap that often follows separation. This reduces:

Federal unemployment insurance claims

State unemployment payouts

Administrative processing costs

Long-term dependency on workforce assistance programs

Every soldier who transitions into a job instead of unemployment represents direct savings for DOL and state workforce systems.

Strengthened Workforce Participation in Critical Sectors

VTEC produces job-ready workers in industries where the U.S. faces urgent shortages:

Energy and sustainability

Skilled trades

Cybersecurity and IT

Logistics and supply chain

Construction and infrastructure

Robotics, automation, and EV manufacturing

This supports DOL's national workforce development priorities.

2. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

Reduced Demand on VA Employment and Transition Programs

By providing training, credentialing, and job placement, VTEC reduces:

Caseloads for VA vocational rehabilitation

Demand for employment counseling

Reliance on long-term transition support services

Improved Veteran Stability and Lower Crisis Risk

Stable employment is one of the strongest predictors of:

Lower homelessness rates

Reduced mental health crisis incidence

Higher long-term family stability

This directly supports VA's mission and reduces long-term federal costs.

3. U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

Stronger Recruitment and Retention Messaging

A guaranteed civilian pathway strengthens DoD's ability to recruit and retain talent. Service members are more confident entering the military when they know:

Their service leads to a real career

Their family will be supported

Their transition will be structured and reliable

Reduced Transition Burden on Commands

VTEC absorbs responsibilities that often fall on unit leadership, including:

Credentialing support

Employer coordination

Transition counseling

This allows commands to stay focused on readiness.

4. U.S. Department of Commerce and Economic Development Agencies

A Pipeline of Skilled Workers for High-Growth Industries

VTEC produces job-ready workers in sectors that drive national competitiveness:

Manufacturing

Energy

Technology

Infrastructure

Logistics

This strengthens regional economies and supports federal economic development goals.

5. State Workforce Agencies (Including Georgia DOL)

Lower State Unemployment Burden

When soldiers and veterans move directly into jobs:

State unemployment payouts decrease

Workforce case management drops

State training subsidies are reduced

Higher State and Local Tax Revenue

Employed veterans contribute immediately to:

State income tax

Local sales tax

Property tax through stable housing

This strengthens state budgets without raising taxes.

6. Federal and State Legislators

A HighROI Investment for Constituents

Fort Gillem becomes a national model for:

Efficient use of federal dollars

High-impact workforce development

Veteran and family support

Economic revitalization

It gives legislators a measurable, bipartisan success story tied to jobs, families, and national readiness.

A National Workforce Engine Built by the Military Community

The VTEC Fort Gillem National Training Center is designed to:

Train and credential transitioning soldiers, veterans, Guard, and Reserve

Provide no-cost pathways into high-demand civilian careers

Connect military talent directly with employers

Reduce government burden across multiple agencies

Strengthen economic outcomes at the federal, state, and local levels

This is a system built by the military community, for the military community , with benefits that extend far beyond the installation gates.

From Leadership

"Government agencies carry enormous responsibility for workforce development, economic stability, and veteran support," said David W. Gallemore , CEO of the Veterans Training Empowerment Center. "The VTEC Fort Gillem National Training Center strengthens every one of those missions. When soldiers transition directly into good jobs, everyone wins — the servicemember, the family, the employer, and the taxpayer."

