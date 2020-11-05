VTG Adds GSA OASIS Pools 1 and 3 to Strategic Contract Portfolio

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading provider of force modernization and digital transformation solutions, announced that it has been awarded OASIS Pool 1 and Pool 3 unrestricted prime contracts by the US General Services Administration (GSA). OASIS ("One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services") is a family of seven separate multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts available to all Federal agencies for the procurement of complex professional services. As a Pool 1 and Pool 3 awardee, VTG will compete for government-wide engineering, technical, and scientific services contracts.

"The GSA OASIS program provides our existing and prospective Federal government customers with tremendous flexibility in partnering with VTG to fulfill a diverse and comprehensive range of engineering requirements," said John Hassoun, VTG President and Chief Executive Officer. "These strategic contracts are perfectly tailored for our enterprise – they enable us to offer our complete portfolio of full lifecycle engineering capabilities to an expanded customer base; they take advantage of our innovative solutions and agile delivery model; and they provide new vehicles for our continued growth."

GSA awarded the OASIS Pool 1 and Pool 3 contracts to VTG's wholly-owned DELTA Resources subsidiary which VTG acquired in 2019 to add differentiated systems engineering and digital modernization capabilities. In July 2020, VTG completed the integration of its subsidiaries and the consolidation of its enterprise-wide capabilities under a single customer delivery model in a strategic move to better serve its customers. The Company, which had previously operated under the name VT Group, also announced its rebranding to VTG. VTG now offers its customers modernization solutions and full lifecycle engineering for rotary, tilt-rotor, and fixed wing aircraft, all classes of naval warships and submarines, and a comprehensive suite of maritime, aerospace, and land-based C5ISR systems.

About VTG

VTG delivers force modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

