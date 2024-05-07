VTG Awarded $130M Warfare Systems Engineering Prime Contract from Naval Sea Systems Command

CHANTILLY, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading provider of modernization and digital transformation solutions to Defense and Intelligence Community customers, announced today that it has been awarded a five-year $130 million prime contract to provide end-to-end engineering services, spectrum management, and test and evaluation support for Navy warfare, control, and C5I systems. The contract was awarded to VTG by the NAVSEA Integrated Warfare Systems Engineering Group (SEA 05H) with a Fleet-focused work scope that includes systems, subsystems, and sensors aboard surface ships, aircraft carriers, and unmanned/autonomous vehicles.

"VTG is proud to continue its longstanding support to NAVSEA and excited to partner with SEA05H in integrating the latest technologies and most advanced naval systems into the Fleet," said John Hassoun, VTG president and CEO. "This marquee program goes a long way toward ensuring the US Navy deploys the most capable, lethal warships to overmatch near-peer adversaries and reinforces VTG's position as the Navy's go-to partner for warfare and C5I systems engineering."

Since 2000, VTG's engineers and technical professionals have provided SEA 05H with advanced warfare systems engineering, human systems integration, interoperability, and test and evaluation engineering for the Navy's manned and unmanned surface fleet. The Company has played an instrumental role in the success of the Navy's Strike Force Interoperability program, including its C5 Integration Modernization Process and Warfare System Certification programs.

VTG provides the Navy's systems commands, as well as the office of Naval Research and Strategic Systems Programs, with prime contract solutions and services and thought leadership in emerging Navy programs. Its robust portfolio of capabilities ranges from systems engineering, integration, and production of C5ISR systems to the design, development, and delivery of software-defined technologies for tomorrow's naval warfighter.

About VTG

VTG delivers modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

