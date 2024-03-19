VTG Awarded $30M Task Order to Produce CANES Information Warfare Platform for U.S. Navy Destroyers

CHANTILLY, Va., Mar. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG , an industry-leading provider of modernization and digital transformation solutions to Defense and Intelligence Community customers, announced today that it has been awarded a $30 million task order to produce and integrate the Consolidated Afloat Network and Enterprise Services information warfare platform for up to six U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers. This is VTG's first task order under the $4.1 billion CANES Full Deployment indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract managed by PEO C4I and the Tactical Network Program Office (PMW 160).

"CANES is the information warfare backbone of the Fleet and a critical-path capability for distributed maritime operations," said John Hassoun, VTG president and CEO. "We're excited to ramp-up CANES production manufacturing at our facility and proud to lead a coalition of industry partners and vendors in integrating this tactical network across the Fleet."

CANES is the Navy's program of record to consolidate surface ship and submarine C4ISR networks and infrastructure, providing a secure tactical afloat network for Naval and Joint Operations, and enabling the Navy to leverage open architecture designs and introduce the latest commercial-off-the-shelf technologies into naval systems. This new CANES FD task order award will involve the procurement and build-to-print integration of production units customized to meet the stringent requirement of modern naval operations, as well as all engineering services, logistics support, manufacture, assembly, and testing.

VTG delivers modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com.

