VUE DMS Appoints Patricia Hobby as Executive Director of DMS Services

NORFOLK, Va., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion VUE DMS, a cloud-native solution providing dealers the confidence to break free with digital security, flexibility and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market, announces the appointment of industry veteran Patricia Hobby as Executive Director of DMS Services. She brings nearly 40 years of experience in automotive retail, particularly with client services and dealer management system implementation.

"Patricia's proven experience of leading client services and DMS implementation programs will help dealerships quickly adopt VUE DMS to help our clients drive productivity and profits," said Dominion DMS President Sharon Kitzman. "Her forward-thinking approach and record of success will enable our services team to deliver world-class implementations, training and support to our dealer clients."

Patricia will be responsible for VUE's implementation, deployment, training and support in dealerships. Her extensive experience in this industry contributes to the company's decades of experience serving dealers. Previously, she managed the client services team for Experian Automotive. Before that, she was the Director of a Process Transformation Team at CDK Global and Program Director at ADP Dealer Services. She led various teams, including business solution consultants, implementation, client training and support. She began her automotive career at ADP in client support and training.

"I am honored to lead such a highly talented and experienced services team at VUE DMS," said Patricia. "We will continue to build on VUE's dealer-focused culture while identifying innovative ways to help dealerships more efficiently deliver a superior experience, reduce costs and protect their business."

Patricia and the services team will continue to collaborate with the product team to deliver new features and functionalities, providing dealerships with the most modern digital security, flexibility and efficiency to drive business continuity and growth. For more information, visit VUEDMS.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS' new cloud-native dealer management system solution, VUE, gives US-based retail automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud and decades of experience serving dealerships, Dominion VUE enables dealers to deliver a superior buying experience, reduce costs and protect their business. Learn more at VUEDMS.com .

About Dominion Dealer Solutions:

Dominion Dealer Solutions prides itself on providing the automotive industry's most innovative technology. Products include the new cloud-native dealer management system solution offering modern digital security, flexibility and efficiency (VUE DMS), inventory management and merchandising (Dealer Specialties) and vehicle data solutions (DataOne), vehicle registration reporting (Cross-Sell), and AI-powered Customer intel platform for sales and service, (Activator Dealer Solutions). Every OEM and more than 6,000 dealer partners depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to deliver outstanding results. For more information, visit our website , like us on Facebook , LinkedIn or Youtube , or follow us on Twitter .

