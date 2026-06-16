Vusion extends partnership with JYSK Across Europe

The global leader in AI-powered digitalisation solutions renews its long-standing collaboration with the leading European home furnishings retailer

Upgrade of 450 Nordic stores (~1.2m ESLs) to the latest Vusion ESL technology

Expansion to 750 additional stores across Europe (~3m ESLs)

Full fleet transition to VusionCloud, with scale expected to reach 2,500 stores by 2027 across the Nordics and DACH and Benelux

PARIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, today announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with JYSK, one of Europe's leading home furnishing retailers, through a major new agreement supporting the retailer's next phase of store modernization and cloud transformation strategy.

JYSK

The agreement includes the upgrade of electronic shelf labels across JYSK's already deployed 450 Nordic stores, the roll-out of Vusion solutions in 750 additional stores across Europe, and the full migration of JYSK's legacy on-premise platform to VusionCloud. By 2027, the deployment is expected to scale to approximately 2,500 stores across the Nordic, DACH and BENELUX regions.

Through the transition to VusionCloud, JYSK will benefit from a more scalable and centralized platform enabling faster deployment cycles, simplified store operations, improved performance, and greater flexibility to support future retail innovation at scale. The cloud-based architecture will also strengthen operational consistency across markets while reducing infrastructure complexity.

The project further reinforces Vusion's strategy to accelerate the migration of its installed base toward cloud-native solutions while deepening long-term customer relationships through operational excellence, local support, and continuous innovation.

"JYSK has partnered with Vusion for more than 10 years, and this new agreement reflects both the strength of our collaboration and the value we see in moving to a more advanced cloud-based platform," said Carsten Nørgreen Weinkouff, Executive Vice President Retail Development, Marketing, E-commerce & Omnichannel at JYSK. "As we continue to modernize our stores across Europe, we are investing in solutions that provide greater scalability, operational efficiency, and flexibility for the future. Vusion's technology and teams have consistently demonstrated the reliability and support needed to accompany us at this scale."

"This new milestone with JYSK demonstrates the strength of long-term customer partnerships and the accelerating shift toward cloud-native retail platforms," said Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at Vusion. "By transitioning to VusionCloud, JYSK gains a scalable infrastructure designed to continuously improve operational efficiency and support innovation across thousands of stores. We are proud to support JYSK with a combination of technology leadership, local execution and long-term commitment."

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