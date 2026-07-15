The Vusion platform, now deployed across 54 countries on three continents, enhances operational efficiency for Decathlon teams and improves customer experience.

PARIS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vusion, the global leader in digitalization solutions for physical retail, today announced that Decathlon reached the milestone of 700 stores equipped with its digital solutions during the second quarter 2026. The deployment now spans 54 countries across three continents (Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific), making the sporting goods retailer Vusion's most internationally deployed customer to date.

Operational Efficiency and Greater Value for Store Associates

Decathlon Reaches 700 Stores Equipped with Vusion Solutions

Voted France's Most Attractive Retailer in 2026[1] and widely recognized for its outstanding customer experience, Decathlon relies on Vusion's platform to automate price management. With instant, synchronized price updates on the electronic shelf labels (ESL), store teams are freed from the time-consuming task of manually replacing paper price tags. As a result, associates can dedicate more time to what lies at the essence of their job: welcoming customers, delivering personalized advice and service to sports enthusiast customers.

Zero Pricing Errors at the Check-Out: A Key Driver of Customer Satisfaction

Beyond the productivity gains for store teams, digital shelf management ensures an excellent level of pricing accuracy. Discrepancies between the shelf price and the price charged at checkout are nearly eliminated. This perfect transparency reinforces customer trust and directly contributes to higher customer satisfaction across the Decathlon network.

"Thanks to ESLs, we have further enhanced the in-store experience while improving our operational efficiency. Deploying connected shelf labels at scale enables us to focus on our core mission: advising and supporting our sports customers. This project delivers immediate, tangible benefits for both our store teams and consumers," commented Xavier Dété, VP Innovation, Decathlon.

"We are particularly proud to support Decathlon, a global retail leader highly valued by its customers and recognized for both the strength of its brand and its commitment to sustainability. This large-scale partnership demonstrates our ability to support leading global retailers and industrialize our cutting-edge solutions in the demanding sporting goods sector—a high-potential market where Vusion continues to strengthen its leadership position," added Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA, Vusion.

Agile, High-Performance Technology Integration

From a technical perspective, Decathlon leverages Vusion's cloud platform. The electronic shelf labels connect natively and securely to the retailer's existing Cisco Meraki network infrastructure, enabling a seamless deployment without requiring any additional networking hardware.

For more information about Vusion, visit www.vusion.com

[1] Ipsos-Bonial rating https://corporate.bonial.com/top-enseigne-2026

SOURCE Vusion