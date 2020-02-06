­­­­Vuzix Announces Support for Skype for Business on its Full Line of Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the commercial availability of a Smart Glasses Connector for Skype for Business application for the Vuzix M400 and the Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses.

Skype for Business is a popular communications application with over 10 million users around the world. Skype for Business is built for both one-on-one and group conversations and works wherever its users are – via mobile, PC, and now smart glasses. Skype's messaging and HD voice and video calling help people share experiences and get things done with others.

"Skype remains a widely popular communications application among both individuals and businesses and our Smart Glasses Connector for Skype for Business application reflects the continuing expansion of our support for the world's most widely-used voice and video products," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 150 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

