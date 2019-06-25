Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Now Provide a Visual Hands-Free Assistant for DJI Drones

The solution was developed by Vuzix specifically for the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses and the DJI Drone app is compatible with any DJI drone, including Mavic Pro, Mavic Air and Spark. Latest figures compiled by Skylogic Research estimate that DJI has a 74% share of the overall drone market and a 86% share of Drones priced between $1,000-$1,999.

The DJI Drone app on the Blade enables the communication between the glasses and any DJI remote controller through a USB cable or via WIFI. The Vuzix Blade now enables the pilot to not only keep their eyes on the drone but simultaneously receive navigational feedback and a live video feed directly through the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses.

The DJI Drone app was developed in close conjunction with a test panel of DJI Drone enthusiasts and the user experience feedback is very encouraging. "I am able to navigate the drone in a much more intuitive manner, and position the drone for better video capture", noted one panelist while inspecting a commercial rooftop with their Drone using the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses. "Not having to look down at my controller all the time makes flying the drone much more enjoyable and easier", noted another panelist while taking their drone out for a joy ride.

"Drones are being used across multiple vertical markets including security, first responders, insurance, inspection, manufacturing, field service and by consumers. DJI controls a significant share of the drone market and the integration of the DJI Drone app for the Blade opens up additional adjacent markets for the Blade to be used as a hands-free visual aid eliminating the need for a smartphone or tablet, " said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

The DJI drone app on Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses is now available for download on the Vuzix app store.

