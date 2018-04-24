Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics

AWS IoT Analytics is a fully-managed service that makes it easy to run sophisticated analytics on massive volumes of IoT data without having to worry about all the cost and complexity typically required to build an IoT analytics solution. It is an easy way to run analytics on IoT data and get insights to make better and more accurate decisions for IoT applications and machine learning (ML) use cases.

"Productivity is driven by having the right data at the right time, in a consumable way for the operator. AWS IoT Analytics allows you to filter, analyze, and derive insights from massive amounts of IoT data. Combined with the Vuzix M300, a leading industrial hands free wearable solution, operators can visualize the data and act in real time on the insights from AWS, which will drive large ROI and productivity improvements," said Paul Boris, COO of Vuzix.

The Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses deliver a "hands free" digital world, providing unprecedented access to information, data collection and more. Enterprises can improve existing workflows and open new opportunities to improve industrial productivity through applications such as work instructions, warehouse picking, augmented reality, and remote service. Since the M300 is designed for Enterprise applications, it has a series of well thought out accessories enabling operations on the plant floor, a construction site or the warehouse.

"Vuzix continues to lead the way in wearable innovation and is excited to grow the relationship with Amazon through this partnership. The scale and capabilities of AWS has led to Amazon being recognized as an IoT platform leader and this partnership will unlock tremendous value across the industrial supply chain for a large number of new and existing customers," said Alex Kelly, Director of Innovation & Strategic Partnerships, Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 65 patents and 44 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK and Tokyo, Japan.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the use of AWS IoT Analystics with the M300, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Margolis, Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation

matt_margolis@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5952

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

For further sales, and product information, please visit:

North America:

http://www.vuzix.com/contact/

Europe/UK:

https://www.vuzix.eu/contact/

Asia:

http://www.vuzix.jp/contact.html

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-m300-selected-as-a-hardware-launch-company-for-aws-iot-analytics-300635400.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

Related Links

http://www.vuzix.com

