Vuzix Upgrades Support for Zoom, Skype for Business and Webex Teams Connector Applications along with Additional Camera Control Functionality

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced expanded availability and upgraded support of its Zoom (including Zoom for Healthcare), Skype for Business and Webex Teams connector applications, now accessible on both its M4000 and M400 Smart Glasses.

The releases of Zoom, Skype for Business and Webex Teams connector applications created by Vuzix over the past year have been well received by the Company's customer base and thousands of Vuzix Smart Glasses devices in the field are currently using Vuzix' connector applications to support business continuity and operations across a variety of market verticals spanning healthcare, field service, audit and inspection and manufacturing.

In response to customer requests and the enhanced capabilities afforded by Vuzix' waveguide-based optically see-through M4000 product, the Company continues to expand the compatibility of these applications for its fleet of Vuzix devices based on customer feedback from daily users.

Vuzix' Zoom 1.6.0 connector application now also allows users to enable speech commands during meetings. Users during a Zoom call can now use speech controls to control the camera zoom level and exposure during video conferencing meetings. Vuzix' Webex Teams 1.4 connector application now supports both the Vuzix M400 and M4000 and also supports touchpad gestures that can be used to control the Vuzix Smart Glasses camera zoom and exposure levels as well as Chinese translations (traditional and simplified). Vuzix' Skype for Business 1.2.0 connector application now supports the M4000 Smart Glasses as well as touchpad gestures that can be used to control the Vuzix Smart Glasses camera zoom and exposure levels.

"Our M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses continue to grow in acceptance and use cases across a variety of market verticals. We are pleased to announce the availability of these advanced features and upgrades to our Zoom, Skype for Business and Webex Teams connector applications with further optimizations for the M4000 and in app speech control, and look forward to further augmenting our smart glasses platform based on user feedback in the field," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

Existing customers will receive their free respective updates via OTA (over-the-air) delivery. The latest connector applications are also available for purchase on the Vuzix App Store.

- Zoom https://www.vuzix.com/appstore/app/zoom-for-smart-glasses

- Webex Teams https://www.vuzix.com/appstore/app/webex-teams-connector-app-for-smart-glasses

- Skype for Business https://www.vuzix.com/appstore/app/vuzix-connector-for-skype-for-business

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses, the connector applications for Zoom, Skype for Business and Cisco Webex Teams, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation [email protected] Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation