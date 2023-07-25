V&V Supremo® Celebrates Double Victory at the American Cheese Society Judging and Competition

In an impressive display of expertise and craftsmanship, Queso Fresco by V&V Supremo® claimed first place in the Fresh Unripened Cheese category. Renowned for its delicate flavor and smooth texture, Queso Fresco has become a staple in households nationwide, and this award serves as a testament to its extraordinary quality.

Furthering their triumph, Sierra® Cotija Cheese by V&V Supremo® garnered first place in the Ripened, Aged Over 90 Days category. Sierra® Cotija, known for its rich and robust flavor, is an iconic cheese that perfectly complements a wide range of culinary creations. This prestigious award solidifies the position of V&V Supremo® as a leader in producing authentic and superior Cotija cheese.

"We are excited to receive these distinguished accolades from the American Cheese Society. It is a testament to the unwavering commitment and passion of our entire team. These awards reinforce our dedication to crafting cheeses of the highest quality while honoring our rich heritage," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, the company's Chief Visionary Officer.

The American Cheese Society Judging and Competition is an esteemed event that showcases the best cheeses produced by cheesemakers throughout the United States. The competition sets the standard for excellence in the American cheese industry with rigorous judging criteria and a panel of industry experts.

V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc. continues to be a trailblazer in the cheese industry, consistently delivering exceptional products that have gained the trust and loyalty of customers nationwide. Their commitment to preserving tradition, combined with their passion, consistency, and quality ensures that the V&V Supremo® team achieves their core purpose, "Creating Great Memories Through Great Food."

About V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo and maker of Chihuahua® brand quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr., and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and operated Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and food service industries.

