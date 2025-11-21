V&V Supremo Foods' CFO Richard Wright Wins the 2025 FEI Chicago CFO of the Year® Award

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo Foods®, one of the nation's oldest family-owned producers of authentic Mexican dairy and chorizo products, is proud to announce that Chief Financial Officer Richard ("Rich") Wright has been named the winner of the 2025 FEI Chicago CFO of the Year® Award in the Mid-Tier Private Company category.

Richard Wright, V&V Supremo® Chief Financial Officer

Presented by the Chicago Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI), this prestigious award recognizes senior financial leaders who demonstrate excellence, integrity, innovation, and meaningful organizational impact. The Mid-Tier Private Company category honors CFOs leading companies with significant growth and complexity.

"Rich's recognition as the Mid-Tier Private Company CFO of the Year is a testament to his exceptional leadership and the transformative work he has brought to our company," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary Officer. "His strategic discipline and financial stewardship have been essential to our growth and to pursuing our mission of creating great memories through great food."

Since joining V&V Supremo Foods, Wright has strengthened the company's financial infrastructure, supported national expansion efforts, and helped modernize operations. His leadership has contributed to stronger cross-functional alignment and a more scalable business model.

"Rich has brought clarity, rigor, and a strong sense of partnership to every part of our operations," said Philip Villaseñor, Chief Integration Officer. "His ability to connect financial insight with operational excellence has positioned us well for long-term success."

The 14th Annual Chicago CFO of the Year® Awards were held yesterday, bringing together the region's finance community to celebrate this year's winners and finalists.

"We are incredibly proud of Rich and grateful for the leadership and collaboration he brings every day," said Dan O'Leary, Chief Executive Officer. "This award is extremely well-deserved and reflects his unwavering commitment to excellence."

About V&V Supremo Foods®

Founded in 1964, V&V Supremo® Foods is a proud family-owned company and a leader in authentic Mexican dairy and chorizo products. From its award-winning Chihuahua® Brand cheese to its signature chorizo and cremas, the company is one of the fastest-growing brands in the category. Headquartered in Chicago, V&V Supremo® continues to expand nationally while staying true to its heritage and mission of helping craft meals that "create great memories through great food."

