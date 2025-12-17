V&V Supremo® Foods Announces Bold Expansion: 39 Acres Secured in Jefferson, Wisconsin for New State-of-the-Art Facility

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo® Foods, the nation's oldest family-owned producers of authentic Mexican cheese, chorizo, and cremas, today announced the acquisition of 39 acres in Jefferson, Wisconsin. This exciting milestone paves the way for a brand-new, world-class production facility that will support the company's capacity to meet the growing demand for V&V Supremo® Foods' products and bring more of its award-winning flavors to families across America.

V&V Supremo® Foods produces a wide range of authentic, high-quality Mexican food products, including its award-winning Chihuahua® Brand Cheese, signature chorizo, and traditional cremas.

A Strategic Location for Growth

Nestled between Madison and Milwaukee, Jefferson, Wisconsin provides the perfect backdrop for expansion. Its thriving community, central location, and access to major transportation corridors will enable V&V Supremo® Foods to better serve retail and foodservice partners nationwide.

A Vision for the Future

Designed with state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and sustainable practices, the plant will serve as a cornerstone for the company's future while honoring its tradition of quality and authenticity. This new home represents exciting growth and symbolizes the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, authenticity, and tradition.

A Boost for the Community

This dynamic expansion is expected to create new jobs and spark an economic impact in the region. V&V Supremo® Foods looks forward to building strong partnerships with local and state partners to support training, workforce development, and supplier relationships in the region.

Leadership Comments

"Jefferson is the perfect place for our next chapter," said Philip Villaseñor, Chief Integrator, V&V Supremo® Foods. "This expansion reflects our confidence in the future and commitment to serving our consumers, retail, foodservice and industrial partners, and strengthening our ties with the communities where we operate," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary Officer.

About V&V Supremo® Foods

Founded in 1964, V&V Supremo® Foods is proudly family-owned and driven by tradition. From its award-winning Chihuahua® Brand Cheese to its signature chorizo and cremas, the company has become a beloved leader in authentic Mexican foods, the fastest growing sector in the restaurant and cheese categories. Headquartered in Chicago, V&V Supremo® Foods continues to expand its reach while staying true to its heritage: helping craft meals that "Create Great Memories Through Great Food."

