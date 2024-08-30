V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. Celebrates 60 Years Bringing Great Memories Through Great Food as One of the Oldest Family-Owned Businesses of Its Kind in the US.

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo Foods, Inc., a leader in authentic Mexican cheese and dairy products, proudly announces its 60-year anniversary as one of the oldest continuously family-owned businesses of its kind in the United States.

V&V Supremo®& Founders Gilberto Villaseñor II and Philip Villaseñor V&V Supremo® Products.

From humble beginnings in 1964 with just $500, Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor crafted authentic Mexican products, bringing a taste of home to Chicago. Their love and dedication to quality and tradition transformed a small venture into a cherished family-owned business that now serves the greater United States. Over 60 years later, the tradition of quality and family values continues, bringing great memories through great food. Today, the legacy is carried on by Gilberto Villaseñor II and Philip Villaseñor, sons of the original founders.

"Reaching this 60-year milestone is not just a celebration of our past, but also a testament to the enduring values of our family and our commitment to producing the highest quality dairy products," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo®. "We are honored to continue the legacy that our fathers started, maintaining the authenticity and craftsmanship that have been the foundation of our success."

Philip Villaseñor, Chief Integrator of V&V Supremo®, added, "We are incredibly proud to continue our family's legacy, not just as a business, but as a representation of the values and traditions we hold dear. Our commitment to quality and authenticity has remained steadfast for 60 years, and we look forward to bringing the true taste of Mexico to our customers for many more years to come."

Today, V&V Supremo® is more than just a producer of fine dairy products; it has become a cultural icon, contributing to the richness of Mexican cuisine in the United States. As V&V Supremo® celebrates this significant anniversary, the company looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence, blending time-honored techniques with modern innovations to serve the next generation of customers.

The celebration of the company's 60th Anniversary will be held at their Annual Quesolandia® Picnic in Chicago on September 14, 2024, a beloved tradition that brings together friends, employees, and their families for a day of fun and festivities.

The company invites influencers, content creators and members of the press to contact its Media Relations Department to join the celebration and cover this milestone event. Your presence will help share the story of V&V Supremo® as the company marks this landmark occasion.

About V&V Supremo Foods®, Inc.

V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo, and the maker of Chihuahua® Brand quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and operated Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and food service industries.

