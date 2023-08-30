V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc. Shines Bright at the Illinois State Fair Dairy Products Contest

Authentic Mexican Cheese Giant Bags Multiple Awards, Including the Coveted "Best of Show"
CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc., a renowned producer of authentic Mexican cheeses and dairy products, proudly announces its remarkable achievements at this year's Illinois State Fair Dairy Products Contest.
The Illinois State Fair Dairy Products Contest is one of the most prestigious dairy competitions in the country, attracting high-caliber entries from across the nation. It is considered the pinnacle of dairy excellence, making the triumph of V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc. an even more significant feat.
The V&V Supremo® brand Queso Blanco Del Caribe® received the prestigious "Best of Show" award, showcasing its dedication to maintaining high standards and authentic flavors. During the Governor's Sale of Champions Auction, the University of Illinois, College of ACES (Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences) purchased this exceptional cheese for $850.00. This recognition further solidifies the brand's reputation as a leader in the market, emphasizing its unwavering commitment to quality and authenticity.
Out of 12 entries, V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc. dominated the competition, being awarded nearly all the top honors including:
Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Shredded with Jalapeño
Sierra® Brand Cotija Cheese
Queso Blanco Del Caribe® (2 awards) – Honored as "Best of Show"
Queso Fresco (2 awards)
Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese (2 awards)
Red Ribbon:
Shredded Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese
Gilberto Villasenor II, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc., shared his thoughts on the company's success: "Our success at the Illinois State Fair, where we earned 11 Blue Ribbons and a prestigious 'Best of Show' award, reflects V&V Supremo Foods' promise to offer only the best. We are proud to share our passion for excellence with dairy lovers around the country."
About V&V Supremo® Foods
V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams and chorizo and maker of Chihuahua® brand quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr., and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and operated Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and food service industries.
