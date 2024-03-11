V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. Shines with Eight Awards at the Prestigious World Championship Cheese Contest

CHICAGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, cremas and chorizo, V&V SUPREMO FOODS, INC., today announced a momentous achievement at the World Championship Cheese Contest held in Madison, Wisconsin. The company's commitment to excellence was underscored as they scooped up a staggering eight awards, including three coveted Best of Class awards.

V&V Supremo® Best of Class V&V Supremo® Silver and Bronze Medals.

Shredded Chihuahua® Brand w/Jalapeno Pepper won Best of Class in the Shredded Cheese category. Next, Crumbled Queso Fresco won Best of Class in the Crumbled Cheese category. Furthermore, Grated Sierra® Brand Cotija Cheese won Best of Class in the Grated Cheeses category. All three were awarded to V&V Supremo® as recognition to the brand's superior flavor, texture, and overall quality.

Sierra® Brand Cotija has been honored with a Silver Medal in the Latin American Style Hard Cheese category. Additionally, both Mexican 3 Cheese Blend and Queso Fresco have been awarded Bronze Medals in the Shredded Cheese Blends and Latin American Style Fresh Cheeses categories, respectively, at this year's prestigious cheese competition.

For over half a century, V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc. has produced authentic Mexican cheeses, cremas, chorizo and more- celebrating the richness of Mexican cuisine with the finest ingredients. "Our outstanding performance at the 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest is a testament to the commitment we have to producing the best quality cheeses. My father and uncle would be proud," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V SUPREMO FOODS, INC. The legacy that began 60 years ago continues to flourish through the dedication and passion infused in every product that bears the V&V Supremo® name, now with the second-generation family owners, Gilberto Villaseñor II and Philip Villaseñor.

The World Championship Cheese Contest, established in 1957, is the premier cheese competition, drawing entries from around the world and judged by a skilled panel of global experts. Winning at this esteemed event is a significant achievement and serves to reaffirm V&V Supremo's place as a leader in the cheese industry.

About V&V Supremo® Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, cremas, and chorizo and maker of Chihuahua® brand quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and run Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and food service industries.

