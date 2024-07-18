V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. Triumphs at American Cheese Society Judging and Competition

First Place Awards:

Chihuahua® Brand Cheese – Arena, WI Plant

– Plant Chihuahua® Brand Cheese – Browntown, WI Plant

Second Place Awards:

Crema Supremo® Mexican Sour Cream – Chicago, IL Plant

Third Place Awards:

Sierra® Brand Cotija Cheese – Chicago, IL Plant

– Plant Queso Fresco – Chicago, IL Plant

"These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, consistency, and authenticity," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. "We're incredibly proud that all our plants contributed to this achievement. It reinforces our position as a leader in producing authentic Mexican cheese and dairy products that our customers can trust and enjoy."

The American Cheese Society Judging and Competition is one of the most respected competitions in the industry, attracting entries from top producers across the nation. V&V Supremo's success in multiple categories underscores its position as a leader in the Mexican cheese and dairy industry.

About V&V Supremo Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo, and the maker of Chihuahua® brand quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and operated Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and food service industries.

