V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. Triumphs at American Cheese Society Judging and Competition

Family-Owned Mexican Cheese Producer Wins Five Awards, Including Two First-Place Honors

CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. is proud to announce its outstanding performance at this year's American Cheese Society Judging and Competition held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, securing a total of five prestigious awards, including two first-place honors. This remarkable achievement highlights the company's commitment to quality and excellence across all four of its production facilities.

The award-winning products include:

First Place Awards:

  • Chihuahua® Brand CheeseArena, WI Plant
  • Chihuahua® Brand CheeseBrowntown, WI Plant

Second Place Awards:

  • Crema Supremo® Mexican Sour Cream – Chicago, IL Plant

Third Place Awards:

  • Sierra® Brand Cotija CheeseChicago, IL Plant
  • Queso Fresco – Chicago, IL Plant

"These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, consistency, and authenticity," said Gilberto Villaseñor II, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. "We're incredibly proud that all our plants contributed to this achievement. It reinforces our position as a leader in producing authentic Mexican cheese and dairy products that our customers can trust and enjoy."

The American Cheese Society Judging and Competition is one of the most respected competitions in the industry, attracting entries from top producers across the nation. V&V Supremo's success in multiple categories underscores its position as a leader in the Mexican cheese and dairy industry.

For more information about V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. and its award-winning products, please visit www.vvsupremo.com.

About V&V Supremo Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo, and the maker of Chihuahua® brand quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and operated Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and food service industries.

To learn more about V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. visit www.vvsupremo.com
V&V Supremo® Foods on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Vvsupremo
V&V Supremo® Foods on Instagram and TikTok, @Vvsupremo
V&V Supremo® Foods on YouTube at www.youtube.com/vvsupremo

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Relations
[email protected]
312.224.2820

SOURCE V & V Supremo Foods, Inc.

