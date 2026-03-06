V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. Wins Best of Class and Six Medals at the World Championship Cheese Contest

CHICAGO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo®, a family-owned company rooted in authentic Mexican cheesemaking traditions, proudly announces that several of its cheeses received top honors at the prestigious World Championship Cheese Contest, one of the most respected dairy competitions in the world.

The company earned six medals, including two Best of Class honors, recognizing excellence in craftsmanship, flavor, texture, and quality among thousands of cheeses evaluated by expert judges from around the globe.

V&V Supremo® wins Best of Class at World Championship Cheese Contest for Chihuahua® Brand Cheese & Chihuahua® Brand Cheese Shreds V&V Supremo® wins Silver Award at World Championship Cheese Contest for Chihuahua® Brand Cheese & Grated Sierra® Brand Cotija Cheese V&V Supremo® wins Bronze Award at World Championship Cheese Contest for Chihuahua® Brand Cheese & Grated Sierra® Brand Cotija Cheese

Awards include:

Best of Class

V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Cheese

V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Cheese Shreds

Silver Medal

V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Cheese

V&V Supremo® Grated Sierra® Brand Cotija Cheese

Bronze Medal

V&V Supremo® Sierra® Brand Cotija Cheese

V&V Supremo® Chihuahua® Brand Cheese Shreds

"Our team takes tremendous pride in producing authentic cheeses that truly honor our Mexican heritage while meeting the highest standards of quality," said Gilberto Villaseñor, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo. "Receiving recognition at the World Championship Cheese Contest is a meaningful validation of the dedication and expertise of everyone at V&V Supremo."

Chihuahua® Brand Cheese, known for its smooth melt and rich flavor, has become a favorite among chefs and home cooks alike for dishes such as quesadillas, enchiladas, and baked recipes. V&V Supremo's award-winning shredded version offers the same authentic taste and performance in a convenient format.

Cotija, often called the "Parmesan of Mexico," is prized for its bold, salty flavor and crumbly texture, making it the perfect finishing cheese for tacos, salads, grilled vegetables, and traditional Mexican dishes.

The World Championship Cheese Contest, hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, brings together thousands of cheeses from around the world and is judged by leading dairy experts who evaluate each entry for flavor, body, texture, and appearance.

For more information about V&V Supremo® products or to find a store near you, visit www.vvsupremo.com.

About V&V Supremo®

Founded in 1964 by brothers-in-law, Gilberto Villaseñor Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor, V&V Supremo® is a family-owned company dedicated to crafting authentic Mexican cheeses, creams, and chorizo using time-honored recipes and premium ingredients. Based in Chicago, the company has grown from a small neighborhood operation into a nationally recognized brand known for its commitment to quality, tradition, and flavor.

