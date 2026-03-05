V&V Supremo® Introduces Refreshed Queso Fresco Packaging Featuring Signature Red Branding

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo®, a leading producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, proudly announces an updated look for its beloved Queso Fresco. The refreshed packaging now features a bold splash of the brand's signature red, a thoughtful enhancement that builds on the trusted green design consumers have long recognized.

While the update introduces a vibrant visual accent, the product inside remains unchanged. V&V Supremo®'s Queso Fresco continues to deliver the same fresh taste, authentic recipe, and high-quality craftsmanship that families have enjoyed for generations.

V&V Supremo® Queso Fresco Updated Packaging V&V Supremo® Queso Fresco

"Our goal was to streamline the shelf presence of our portfolio while honoring our heritage," said Gilberto Villaseñor, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo®. "The addition of our signature red strengthens brand recognition on shelf, while preserving the tradition and authenticity our customers trust."

The packaging refinement aligns with V&V Supremo®'s broader brand evolution strategy, enhancing shelf presence, reinforcing brand identity, and ensuring consistency across its product portfolio.

Consumers can find V&V Supremo® Queso Fresco at retailers nationwide. To locate a store nearby, visit the Store Locator at www.vvsupremo.com.

