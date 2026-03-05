V&V Supremo® Introduces Refreshed Queso Fresco Packaging Featuring Signature Red Branding

News provided by

V & V Supremo Foods, Inc.

Mar 05, 2026, 15:03 ET

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V&V Supremo®, a leading producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, proudly announces an updated look for its beloved Queso Fresco. The refreshed packaging now features a bold splash of the brand's signature red, a thoughtful enhancement that builds on the trusted green design consumers have long recognized.

While the update introduces a vibrant visual accent, the product inside remains unchanged. V&V Supremo®'s Queso Fresco continues to deliver the same fresh taste, authentic recipe, and high-quality craftsmanship that families have enjoyed for generations.

Continue Reading
V&V Supremo® Queso Fresco Updated Packaging
V&V Supremo® Queso Fresco Updated Packaging
V&V Supremo® Queso Fresco
V&V Supremo® Queso Fresco

"Our goal was to streamline the shelf presence of our portfolio while honoring our heritage," said Gilberto Villaseñor, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo®. "The addition of our signature red strengthens brand recognition on shelf, while preserving the tradition and authenticity our customers trust."

The packaging refinement aligns with V&V Supremo®'s broader brand evolution strategy, enhancing shelf presence, reinforcing brand identity, and ensuring consistency across its product portfolio.

Consumers can find V&V Supremo® Queso Fresco at retailers nationwide. To locate a store nearby, visit the Store Locator at www.vvsupremo.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media Relations

[email protected]
312.224.2820

SOURCE V & V Supremo Foods, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

V&V Supremo® Foods Announces Bold Expansion: 39 Acres Secured in Jefferson, Wisconsin for New State-of-the-Art Facility

V&V Supremo® Foods Announces Bold Expansion: 39 Acres Secured in Jefferson, Wisconsin for New State-of-the-Art Facility

V&V Supremo® Foods, the nation's oldest family-owned producers of authentic Mexican cheese, chorizo, and cremas, today announced the acquisition of...
V&V Supremo Foods' CFO Richard Wright Wins the 2025 FEI Chicago CFO of the Year® Award

V&V Supremo Foods' CFO Richard Wright Wins the 2025 FEI Chicago CFO of the Year® Award

V&V Supremo Foods®, one of the nation's oldest family-owned producers of authentic Mexican dairy and chorizo products, is proud to announce that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Beverages

Beverages

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics