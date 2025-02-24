VVDN and Red Hat Collaborate to Deliver Cutting-Edge RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) Solution on Red Hat OpenShift

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a global provider of software, product engineering, and electronics manufacturing services and solutions, collaborates with Red Hat Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, to deploy its RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) on Red Hat OpenShift. VVDN's RIC is certified on Red Hat OpenShift and is set to revolutionize the performance, scalability, and security of Radio Access Networks (RAN) for global enterprises and telcos.

VVDN's deep expertise in RIC with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, delivers unparalleled scalability, security, and real-time optimization. With the rapid adoption of 5G technologies and the growing demand for high-performance network solutions, this collaboration helps address the industry's need for enhanced RAN management and automation.

As a certified solution on Red Hat OpenShift, VVDN's RIC solution is designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of RAN by optimizing and automating network resources in real time. Key benefits of VVDN's RIC solution include real-time optimization, which continuously adjusts network parameters for optimal performance and user experience, AI-driven insights that use machine learning algorithms to predict and resolve network issues before they impact users, enhanced flexibility that supports various RAN architectures and multi-vendor environments, and improved resource utilization, which maximizes efficiency and reduces operational costs.

By deploying VVDN's RIC solution on Red Hat OpenShift, enterprises can leverage the power of Red Hat's cloud-native capabilities containerization to deploy and manage RIC services more seamlessly. The deployment of RIC on Red Hat OpenShift offers streamlined scalability by enabling automatic scaling of RIC components to help meet demand and support high availability. It also provides enhanced flexibility with a cloud-native environment, supports integrated development using DevSecOps practices through CI/CD pipelines, and offers robust security features to protect RIC applications and data.

Puneet Agarwal, CEO, VVDN Technologies said:

"Collaborating with Red Hat is a pivotal step for VVDN as we continue to push the boundaries of telecom innovation. This collaboration allows us to combine our RIC expertise with Red Hat's renowned hybrid cloud application platform, Red Hat OpenShift, providing telecom operators and enterprises with a solution that meets current demands and is future-proofed for the growing complexities of 5G and beyond."

Marshal Correia, Vice President and General Manager, Red Hat India said:

"Red Hat is excited to collaborate with VVDN Technologies to certify their RAN Intelligent Controller on Red Hat OpenShift. Together, we aim to deliver more scalable, secure, and cloud-native solutions for modern networks. By combining RAN optimization with the capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift, this collaboration can help empower real-time optimization, AI-driven insights, and enhanced efficiency, addressing the evolving demands of enterprises and telcos in the 5G era."

About VVDN:

Founded in 2007, VVDN is a technology innovation company focusing primarily on Software Services, Product Engineering and Manufacturing Services. VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India, and its North America HQ is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN has a presence across the world with offices in US, Canada, Europe, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. With 11 advanced R&D Centres, VVDN is fully equipped to design, develop & test the complete hardware, mechanical & software required for a complete product or solution. VVDN's 7 Manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, India, which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Mold & Tooling Factory, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Powder Coating, Sheet Metal, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. Company offers a comprehensive suite of services from Hardware to Mechanical, Embedded Software to Cloud & Apps, Testing & Validation to Automation as well as Mass Manufacturing to its global customers.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531036/3360584/VVDN_Technologies_Logo.jpg