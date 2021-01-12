vybe Opens COVID Testing Centers in Paoli and St Davids

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vybe urgent care, the leading independent operator of urgent care centers in the greater Philadelphia area, announces the opening of two new COVID Testing Centers in Paoli and St Davids. Both new centers will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day and will offer COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. Patients may schedule appointments up to one week in advance.

Opening on January 15th, the Paoli COVID-19 Testing Center is located at 254 West Lancaster Ave, on the south side of Route 30 directly across from the main entrance of Paoli Hospital.

Opening January 18th, the St. Davids COVID-19 Testing Center is located at 599 Lancaster Ave, in the Radnor Hotel complex at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Radnor-Chester Road.

vybe is expanding its testing capabilities by fully dedicating these new locations to COVID-19 rapid antigen tests (screenings without a clinician visit). Rapid antigen testing is a perfect solution for asymptomatic patients who need clearance for travel, work, school, or a medical procedure. Patients with appointments are encouraged to complete their registration forms online prior to visiting, which helps minimize contact in the center. These rapid antigen tests are offered on a self-pay or employer-paid basis and are not typically covered by health insurance.

For patients with symptoms or who need other urgent care services, vybe offers telemedicine and a choice of 10 additional locations throughout the Philadelphia area.

The COVID-19 rapid test screenings offered at these vybe centers are a convenient alternative to PCR testing, but not a replacement if a patient is looking for a full medical visit based on symptoms or known exposure. Still, patients who need results quickly may opt for a rapid test screening with same day results.

"We all need to monitor our health, especially during this time of COVID-19 concerns," said vybe urgent care President Peter Hotz. "We're thrilled to bring fast, convenient testing to meet the demand in these key areas of suburban Philadelphia."

vybe is fully accredited by the Urgent Care Association (UCA), which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers and ensures high levels of patient safety and quality.

About vybe

vybe urgent care is Philadelphia's leading independent urgent care provider delivering care to adults and children in Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks and Chester Counties. Open 7 days a week, vybe delivers an affordable and convenient alternative to long emergency room wait times and the limited hours of family physicians. In addition to welcoming walk-ins, vybe offers a telemedicine service for those who wish to see a clinician online. vybe accepts major insurance plans and provides a comprehensive range of urgent care services such as illness and injury treatment, digital x-rays, EKGs, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, and occupational medicine. Find the medical care you need with the convenience you want at vybe urgent care locations throughout the Philadelphia area.

