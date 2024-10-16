Vyne Dental Announces Office Manager of the Year Award Winner

Tabatha Snow of Zumstein Family Dentistry recognized for exceptional leadership and contributions to dental practice management in inaugural year of honor

DUNWOODY, Ga., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Dental today announced Tabatha Snow as the recipient of its inaugural Office Manager of the Year Award. This recognition comes as part of the company's initiative to honor the crucial role office managers play in dental practices, coinciding with Office Manager Appreciation Month in September.

Snow, of Zumstein Family Dentistry, was selected from a pool of nominees across the United States, demonstrating exceptional skills in practice management, leadership, and innovation. The selection process evaluated candidates based on three core tenets:

Driving financial performance and revenue growth through strategic initiatives in billing optimization, patient payment systems, and patient acquisition. Pioneering Practice Innovation: Embracing change, integrating advanced technologies, and fostering a culture of innovation to enhance patient care and stay ahead of industry trends.

"Office managers are the unsung heroes of dental practices, and Tabatha exemplifies the highest standards of excellence in this critical role," said Amy Leonor, Vice President of Marketing for Vyne Dental. "Through our work with thousands of dental offices, we've seen firsthand how skilled office managers can transform practices. These dedicated, innovative professionals are the heart of our dental community, and Tabatha's achievements set a benchmark for the industry. This award not only recognizes her individual accomplishments but also highlights the vital contributions of all dental office managers in delivering exceptional patient care and driving practice growth."

Snow commented: "It's such an honor to be recognized as Office Manager of the Year. It feels good to know that my hard work and dedication over the past 26 years does not go unnoticed. I pride myself in quality patient care through communication and experience. I work closely with my team to ensure that our practice continues to grow in a positive and comfortable family environment.

"A special thanks to Vyne Dental for providing me with the tools that I need to keep our office running efficiently and with ease. Thank you for making this award possible."

The Office Manager of the Year Award is part of Vyne Dental's ongoing commitment to recognizing excellence in dental practice management. Another key component of Vyne's commitment is to the dental community is education. To that end, Vyne will host a webinar, "Top 10 Tips for Navigating the Winter Insurance Rush," on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. ET. Register here.

About Vyne Dental

Vyne Dental provides end-to-end revenue acceleration by engaging practices, payers and patients via vendor-neutral connectivity, claims and attachment management, and the facilitation of secure communications solutions. Vyne Dental is part of the Vyne®️ family, an industry leader in healthcare information exchange, revenue cycle management, and patient communication. Vyne Dental is leading a paradigm shift in the dental industry toward real-time claims and payment resolution to improve provider and payer financial performance while fostering patient satisfaction and loyalty. Vyne Dental serves more than 84,000 dental offices, and 800 plans and payers across the United States. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual list of the nation's most prestigious and fastest-growing private companies for 15 consecutive years. Learn more at vynedental.com.

