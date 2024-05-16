Vyne Dental Continues to Innovate in Wake of Change Healthcare Cyber Attack

Expedited launch of digital self-service tools empowers new and existing customers to continue serving patients with minimal cash-flow disruption

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Dental®, a leading provider of dental revenue technologies, claims processing, and electronic health information exchange for all-sized dental practices, emerged from the recent Change Healthcare data breach as a vital lifeline for the dental industry. The company expedited the launch of its new digital, self-service experience to accelerate onboarding upwards of 10,000 new customers within three weeks, enabling them to continue serving patients with minimal cash-flow disruption.

"While Vyne Dental and our customers were not directly impacted by the cyber incident, we immediately sprang into action to support our industry and our partners, as well as the broader network of practices that rely on their solutions," said Steve Roberts, Chief Executive Officer for Vyne. "Our top priority was to ensure dental practices nationwide could continue delivering their best care, even in the face of this unprecedented financial challenge. "

To address the urgent need, Vyne Dental made significant investments to expedite delivery of a new, self-service digital experience that empowers prospective and existing customers to independently manage onboarding, implementation and training. With easy access to extensive resources from online training courses to contextual guidance within the application to process improvement webinars, customers can be as autonomous as they wish, while maximizing the benefits they gain from Vyne Dental solutions.

Roberts added, "We acknowledge that some customers experienced support delays as we brought so many new customers on board. We wish to express our profound gratitude to all customers for their patience and understanding as we innovated new solutions in response to the crisis. Rest assured that any disruption to the level of service Vyne Dental is known for was temporary. Our commitment to a superior customer experience remains steadfast."

As clients continue to optimize their use of Vyne Dental solutions, the organization has taken specific steps in addition to the new self-guided experience to ensure exceptional service:

Scaled its workforce by adding permanent and temporary staff to help new and existing customers with onboarding and support. Enhanced call management to more accurately route customers to the proper support team in order to facilitate faster, more efficient resolution for all customers. Expanded digital resources available to all customers that empower process optimization and revenue growth initiatives within their practices.

Vyne Dental has always taken an all-payer, all-clearinghouse connectivity approach, which enabled the organization to quickly adapt to the Change Healthcare crisis and continue to process claims and payments for provider and payer customers. The company continues to innovate in pursuit of its vision for a real-time claims and payment resolution network that engages patients, practices and payers to accelerate payments and reduce write-offs and patient debt, while delivering a convenient, transparent patient experience.

About Vyne Dental

Vyne Dental provides end-to-end revenue acceleration by engaging practices, payers and patients via vendor-neutral connectivity, claims and attachment management, and the facilitation of secure communications solutions. Vyne Dental is part of the Vyne® family, an industry leader in healthcare information exchange, revenue cycle management and communications. We are leading a paradigm shift in the dental industry toward real-time claims and payment resolution to improve provider and payer financial performance while fostering patient satisfaction and loyalty. Vyne Dental serves more than 800 hospitals and health systems, 84,000 dental offices, and 800 plans and payers across the United States. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual list of the nation's most prestigious and fastest-growing private companies for 15 consecutive years. Learn more at vynedental.com.

