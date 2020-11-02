Vyopta Broadens Poly Support Coverage includes Studio X Series and G7500 room systems, updated Trio support

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, a leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) monitoring and insights, today announced support for the latest generation of Poly endpoint devices. Vyopta's Collaboration Performance Management application now provides detailed real-time metrics for Poly's Studio X Series (X30 and X50) and G7500 room systems to proactively detect and quickly troubleshoot issues in order to minimize or eliminate disruption of critical meetings, distance learning classes, and telehealth patient visits. Vyopta has also improved support for Trio devices and will also continue to support Group Series and HDX -- Poly's first generation endpoints.

"Organizations are in the midst of planning and beginning to move back to the office, and they need visibility across all deployed endpoints both new and old," said Jonathan Sass, Vice President of Product Management at Vyopta. "Poly's new Studio X Series endpoints have the ability to natively register themselves to Zoom or Microsoft Teams to make it easy for end users to use them with leading UCaaS solutions."

With this release, Vyopta's endpoint monitoring solutions now present both call quality data and the status of external cameras, touch panels, displays, and microphones for Poly SIP endpoints. By combining call quality data from endpoints and infrastructure such as call control, bridges and edge gateways and UC cloud services, Vyopta creates the most comprehensive and accurate picture of the overall enterprise UC estate to assure the performance and user experience.

"It's great to see that Vyopta is continuing to upgrade coverage for Poly endpoints and investing to support UCaaS solutions like Microsoft Teams and Zoom," said Jedd Williams, Vice President Global Sales Acceleration Office at Poly.

Vyopta is a leading provider of collaboration performance management and meeting room insights solutions. With coverage that spans video, voice, and messaging from Cisco, Microsoft, Google, Poly, Pexip, Zoom, BlueJeans by Verizon, and more, Vyopta helps companies improve quality of experience, accelerate workplace transformation and optimize investments across UC and conference rooms. Vyopta monitors and analyzes over 10 billion meeting minutes annually across the largest enterprises in the world, including Workday, AstraZeneca, Stanford University, Shared Services Canada and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

