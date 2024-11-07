VyStar Credit Union and Orange County Head Start Honored with Prestigious Sargent Shriver Award by Florida Head Start Association

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VyStar Credit Union is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Sargent Shriver Excellence in Community Service Award by the Florida Head Start Association (FHSA) in recognition of its outstanding partnership with Orange County Head Start. This award, one of Head Start's most esteemed honors, celebrates the credit union's significant contributions to ensuring inclusivity and accessibility by fostering a sense of unity and shared responsibility for promoting financial education as part of a successful collaboration that has flourished over the past eight years.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we've done in partnership with Orange County Head Start," said VyStar@Work Business Development Leader Steve Martin. "This award is not just a recognition of our efforts but a celebration of everyone who has supported this initiative along the way. Our work together has changed the lives of countless individuals in our community, and we are excited to continue this impactful journey."

The Sargent Shriver Award is named in honor of Sargent Shriver, a pivotal figure in the creation and development of the Head Start program. As a key architect of the War on Poverty, Shriver envisioned Head Start as a comprehensive child development program aimed at helping disadvantaged preschool children achieve their full potential. This award not only recognizes the success of the VyStar and Orange County Head Start partnership at the state level but also advances the nomination to the Regional level with the Region IV Head Start Association.

VyStar and Orange County Head Start have worked tirelessly to create innovative programs and opportunities that have far exceeded initial expectations, making a lasting difference in the lives of employees of Orange County Head Start and over 3,200 participating families over the past three years alone. This collaboration exemplifies the true spirit of community service and dedication to "Heart Work," as it is fondly referred to by Orange County Head Start.

"We are thrilled to recognize VyStar Credit Union's remarkable contributions and the difference they've made in our communities," said Program Manager, Orange County Head Start Florida Sandra Ruff. "They have made it their mission to reach as many individuals as possible and provide them with the tools they need to make informed financial decisions. Their partnership with Orange County Head Start embodies the values that Sargent Shriver envisioned, and we are excited to celebrate this milestone with them."

In addition to the Sargent Shriver Award, VyStar's efforts have garnered three additional nominations for state awards from Orange County Head Start, further highlighting the success of this powerful collaboration.

To celebrate this achievement and honor VyStar's continued commitment to communities within the credit union's footprint, the FHSA will host the 2024 Annual Awards Luncheon during its 25th Anniversary Conference. The event is scheduled for December 11, 2024, at The DoubleTree by Hilton at the Entrance to Universal Orlando.

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with over 79 branches and is now 1,000,000 members with assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is the top mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,200 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. For more information, visit vystarcu.org , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (Twitter), and LinkedIn .

