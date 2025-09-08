VyStar Credit Union Expands Everyday Heroes Mortgage Program to Support Community Champions Amid Housing Affordability Crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing housing affordability crisis across the Southeast, VyStar Credit Union is expanding its Everyday Heroes Mortgage Program to provide community champions in Georgia and Florida more pathways to homeownership. This expansion reinforces VyStar's commitment to putting members first by delivering financial solutions that make a real difference in their lives and strengthen the communities it serves.

Recent reports rank Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Orlando among the most financially distressed cities in the nation. In Atlanta, savings challenges and rising living costs are making it increasingly difficult for families to qualify for homeownership. Jacksonville has seen a sharp rise in housing costs, with the average price of a single-family home increasing leaving many average-income families unable to afford homes in Duval County. Orlando continues to struggle with one of the worst affordable housing shortages in the country, where inflation and property insurance costs are compounding the crisis.

"Hardworking men and women who serve our communities deserve the opportunity to achieve the dream of homeownership," said Jason Sorochinsky, VyStar SVP of Real Estate Lending. "We're removing barriers that have stood in their way because putting our members first and doing good in the communities we serve is what VyStar is all about."

VyStar's Everyday Heroes Mortgage Program is designed to remove these barriers and help more people, especially our everyday heroes, build stability and create more financial opportunities through owning a home.

Everyday Heroes Mortgage Program benefits for eligible first-time homebuyers, include:

No down Payment

100% Financing available up to $1.2 million

No private mortgage insurance (PMI)

No intangible tax for Florida residents (average savings of $800 in closing costs)

residents (average savings of in closing costs) Servicing retained by VyStar for the life of loan

Eligibility Requirements:

The program is open to Florida and Georgia residents who are first-time homebuyers working in one of the following professions that keep our communities strong:

Federal/State/County/Local Firefighters

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) or Paramedics

Nurses (RN, LPN, APN, NP, BSN, MSN)

Federal/State/County/Local Law Enforcement

Public or Private School Employees (K–12 and post-secondary)

Veterinarians

Dentists & Hygienists

Doctors (MD or OD)

VyStar will host virtual webinars, share educational resources, and partner with local realtors to guide members through every step of the homebuying process. These resources are designed to help members feel informed, supported and confident as they move closer to their dream of homeownership.

Beyond financial savings, VyStar is also celebrating Everyday Heroes in meaningful ways, through spotlights, prizes, and recognition events, honoring their contributions and strengthening community pride. Interested members can visit vystarcu.org/everyday-heroes or call 800-445-6289, option 3 to speak with a VyStar Mortgage Loan Officer.

