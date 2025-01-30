VyStar Credit Union Unveils 'Through Your Life' Campaign: Empowering Members to Bank Better at Every Life Stage

Commercial Spot to Run in VyStar Markets During the Big Game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VyStar Credit Union announced the launch of its inspiring new brand campaign, "Through Your Life," designed to celebrate life's moments – big and small – while reinforcing VyStar's commitment to its members. At the heart of this campaign lies VyStar's purpose to uplift and empower its members and communities it serves. From a first savings account to planning for retirement, and all the moments in between, VyStar supports every milestone, helping members achieve financial confidence and a brighter future. "Through Your Life" highlights that banking is about shared experiences, meaningful connections and making a lasting difference.

"The message in "Through Your Life" goes beyond financial services to honor the stories and milestones that shape us," said VyStar Chief Marketing Officer Dana Karzan. "VyStar is committed to being more than a credit union – we are a partner in life's journey." After a successful soft launch of the campaign over the Thanksgiving holiday, VyStar will showcase its "Through Your Life" commercial during one of the largest stages in sports – the National Football League's 2025 Championship Game. The spot will air in the credit union's key markets during the most watched sporting event in the U.S., and continue to expand throughout the year, sharing its commitment of trust, partnership and community.

Other efforts that support this commitment include VyStar's Reality Fairs, engaging teens so they get an early start on building financial confidence, VyStar's 19 VyStar Academy of Business high school branches spread across eight school districts and the recent launch of its VyStar Savings Challenge. These Financial Fitness initiatives aim to educate communities on healthy financial habits and the importance of preparing for life's unexpected events.

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 79 full-service branches across Florida and Georgia, 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is the top mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,500 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. VyStar members have access to 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide. For more information, visit vystarcu.org, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

