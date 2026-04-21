VytlOne Launches VytlAIQ, a Transformational End-to-End Intelligence Platform for 340B and Specialty Pharmacy Services

New platform unifies data, automates workflows, and delivers predictive intelligence to help pharmacists and other health care providers maximize 340B performance, improve and accelerate patient access, and unlock the full value of pharmacy services.

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VytlAIQ enables health care providers to optimize 340B performance, reduce referral leakage, scale pharmacy operations, and improve patient outcomes and experience through AI-enabled pharmacy care.

"Health systems rely on the 340B program to extend care to the communities that need it most, but too often the tools available to them are reactive and fragmented," said Kim Tzoumakas, CEO, VytlOne. "VytlAIQ moves teams from reporting to action: find eligible patients, tighten referral routing, and capture value that can be reinvested in patient care, while improving the patient experience."

VytlAIQ today includes specific capabilities aimed at addressing key pharmacy challenges:

340B Optimization: Maximizes 340B program revenue and compliance by auditing 100% of claims for eligibility, surfacing missed opportunities, and flagging risks

Maximizes 340B program revenue and compliance by auditing 100% of claims for eligibility, surfacing missed opportunities, and flagging risks Client Portal: Integrates data from multiple systems to provide health system and pharmacy leaders with real-time visibility into pharmacy performance

Integrates data from multiple systems to provide health system and pharmacy leaders with real-time visibility into pharmacy performance Liaison Intelligence Platform: Real-time next best action recommendations to maximize impact of pharmacy liaisons and enhance clinical care

Real-time next best action recommendations to maximize impact of pharmacy liaisons and enhance clinical care Workflow Automation: Automates manual pharmacy workflows to reduce administrative burden and free up time for patient care

Health systems today are navigating a highly complex 340B and pharmacy environment. Many pharmacists and health care teams are doing so while utilizing outdated tools, manual processes, and fragmented data often delayed and siloed across different systems.

VytlAIQ flips the model from hindsight to insight. The platform connects clinical, pharmacy, payer, and financial data into one real-time intelligence platform that helps teams by surfacing next-best actions, orchestrating steps, and learning from operational signals to improve access and performance for a smoother, faster patient experience.

"VytlAIQ isn't an AI feature grafted onto a legacy system. It's a ground-up reimagination of how pharmacy intelligence should work," said Joel Wright, President, VytlOne. "We have the operational depth, data assets, and market position to be a truly market-leading AI-native platform."

To learn more about VytlAIQ, discuss use cases and implementation options, or schedule a platform briefing, visit Vytlone.com/vytlaiq/ or contact [email protected].

About VytlOne

VytlOne is a full-service pharmacy solutions company that partners with hospitals and health systems to optimize pharmacy operations, maximize 340B program performance, and improve patient access to care. With deep expertise spanning specialty pharmacy, pharmacy benefit management, and pharmacy consulting, VytlOne delivers integrated solutions that drive financial performance and clinical outcomes for healthcare organizations nationwide. Learn more at vytlone.com.

For More Information:

John Gonda

Sage Growth Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE VytlOne