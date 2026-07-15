VytlOne Named a 2026 Top Workplace by AZ Central for the Sixth Consecutive Year

TEMPE, Ariz., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VytlOne has been named a 2026 Top Workplace by AZ Central, marking the sixth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction. The recognition is based entirely on employee feedback collected through a confidential, third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, a leading employee engagement technology partner. The survey measures the employee experience across key themes, including feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute.

"Awards like this are not won by leadership — they are earned by our people," said Amy Garrigues, president, VytlOne PBM. "Being named Arizona Top Workplace for the sixth consecutive year is a testament to the incredible team members who make our culture stronger every day."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About VytlOne

VytlOne is the nation's only independent, fully integrated total pharmacy solutions partner. By combining pharmacy operations, 340B management, specialty pharmacy, pharmacy benefit management, and patient affordability solutions, VytlOne is dedicated to helping mission-driven hospitals and healthcare providers improve outcomes, unlock revenue, and reinvest in healthier healthcare communities.

At VytlOne, our client's mission is our mission. VytlOne works as an extension of our client and supports and enables our partners to drive sustainable revenue growth while achieving optimal outcomes for their patients, employees, and communities.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE VytlOne