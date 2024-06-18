Vyv's Registered Antimicrobial White LED Technology Now Available in Canada

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyv, the U.S. based global leader in non-UV antimicrobial white light technology, is excited to announce that its innovative, proprietary 405nm white LED solutions, used to reduce bacteria on hard surfaces, is now a registered product in Canada: REG. NO. 34711 P.C.P. ACT.

This registration marks a significant milestone for Vyv, allowing the company to expand its market reach and provide advanced antimicrobial solutions to Canadian businesses and consumers, including healthcare facilities, life sciences facilities, food and agriculture, transportation, athletics, and consumers.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to offer our 405nm antimicrobial LED products in Canada," said Colleen Costello, CEO of Vyv. "This achievement allows us to bring continuous antimicrobial protection to important Canadian markets. As we continue to innovate globally, we are committed to harnessing the power of light to provide sustainable solutions that address the significant current gaps in cleaning practices and solutions."

This innovative patented LED technology provides continuous antimicrobial action by emitting a specific wavelength of visible light that kills bacteria on hard surfaces and is certified to International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standard 62471 for continuous and unrestricted use around people. Vyv's 405nm light is unique in that it operates in white light (i.e., provides illumination) while also continuously killing bacteria, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of environments including healthcare facilities, food processing plants, life sciences, schools, and public transportation.

Key Benefits of Vyv's 405nm White LED Technology:

Continuous Action: Provides round-the-clock antimicrobial action, reducing the risk of microbial growth in addition to regular cleaning practices.

Chemical-Free: Utilizes a natural, non-toxic light wavelength, with no exposure limits for use by and around people, pets, and plants.

Versatile Application: Suitable for various settings, enhancing cleanliness in public, commercial, and residential spaces.

Easy Upgrade: Full portfolio of light fixtures that meet traditional lighting specifications and standards for ease of use in both new construction and upgrading existing facilities.

Over the last 12 years, Vyv's 405nm LED technology has been successfully implemented in thousands of installations worldwide across diverse industries, demonstrating its effectiveness in maintaining cleaner living and working environments.

Registration can be found here.

For more information about Vyv's 405nm light technology and its applications, please contact [email protected].

About Vyv What we can't see can materially impact our lives. Vyv's mission is to shine a light on germs, with a cleaner and more reliable solution that is better for people and the planet. Vyv's proprietary antimicrobial lighting technology is UV-free, chemical-free, and unlike other cleaning tools, is designed for continuous use in the spaces that matter most. Vyv's visible spectrum LED light simultaneously provides high-quality illumination and always-on protection in the environments where people live, work and play. Built to continuously reduce bacteria growth and keep occupied indoor environments and surfaces clean, Vyv's technology has been rigorously tested and proven effective at killing bacteria.

