W Hotels Debuts in Brazil with the Unveiling of W São Paulo

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W São Paulo and W Residences São Paulo, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands, opens its doors as the brand's first property in Brazil. Located in a modern skyscraper atop Rua Funchal in São Paulo's buzzing southern business district, the hotel offers breathtaking views of the Pinheiros River and the city skyline, promising the ultimate guest experience.

"As we unveil W São Paulo, we are not simply launching a new hotel – W Hotels is immersing itself in the energy of one of the world's most dynamic cities," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. "W São Paulo captures the pulse of Brazil's cultural vibrancy, blending local influences with our signature bold, distinct design. This opening is a testament to the brand's commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences that push boundaries while simultaneously celebrating the essence of the destination."

W São Paulo features striking, cutting-edge architecture and modern design. With 179 stylishly designed hotel rooms starting on the 25th floor, including 16 suites, guests can enjoy sweeping views of the city center. The hotel boasts the brand's signature AWAY Spa, FIT gym, WET Deck complete with an outdoor pool, along with two restaurants, three bars, and five event spaces, including the expansive Great Room, covering 400m². Additionally, an ornate walkway bridges Rua Funchal to Rua Helena, seamlessly allowing guests to engage with the city at their fingertips.

W São Paulo introduces a curated selection of dynamic programs focused on music, gastronomy, and wellness. Guests can enjoy tailored experiences like the Sunset Ritual at the WET Deck, Stretching Bossa Nova at FIT, wine tastings at BAIO restaurant, and rejuvenating sessions at the AWAY Spa.

A Bold Blend of Modern Design and Local Flair

W São Paulo is a striking fusion of contemporary design and local authenticity. Built on the site of the iconic Teatro Via Funchal, the hotel's design is a collaboration between Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos, with landscaping from Benedito Abbud, and interiors by Nini de Andrade Silva. W São Paulo celebrates Brazilian modernist architecture with angular lines, sinuous curves, and a vivid color palette with various shades of greens, blues, metallics, and golden tones. With unique design pieces, rich textures, and organic materials like Brazilian stone and wood, the hotel creates a playful yet sophisticated environment that captures the city's cultural essence, offering guests a seamless fusion of modern luxury and local heritage.

Global Flavors, Local Ingredients, Unforgettable Dining

The hotel features three exceptional dining experiences, each offering its own unique atmosphere. L40 Cozinha de Latitude, located on the 40th floor, presents stunning panoramic views of the city and invites guests to embark on a global culinary journey. Drawing inspiration from the 40th Latitude, the restaurant celebrates the gastronomic traditions of the 16 regions, including Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, China, Japan, and the United States, while seamlessly infusing Brazilian ingredients and culinary techniques. Led by Executive Chef Thomaz Leão, the restaurant masterfully combines local flavors with international influences.

Baio Cozinha Sulista, the restaurant and bar located on the 23rd floor, offers an innovative take on Southern Brazilian cuisines, crafted by Chef Tuca Mezzomo. The menu honors the region's rich culinary traditions while preparing the dishes with a fresh, contemporary twist, highlighting both seasonality and local ingredients. Meanwhile, Yōso Bar and Café, located in the Living Room on the 24th floor, offers an immersive experience that culminates in Japanese mixology. Using unexpected ingredients, the bar creates an authentic and sophisticated atmosphere, blending tradition with modern flair.

Revitalize and Rebalance

Perched on the 39th floor, the AWAY Spa offers a serene retreat with exclusive treatments crafted with Brazilian ingredients, designed to provide personalized, transformative spa experiences. Drawing inspiration from Brazil's diverse biomes, the tailored treatments named after regions in Brazil including Amazon, Caatinga, and Pampas Gaúchos, are thoughtfully curated to awaken the senses and deliver an immersive wellness journey. The treatments include native Brazilian ingredients including açaí, bacuri, buriti, umbu, and butiá. The spa's sustainable amenities, crafted by Feito Brasil, further elevate the experience with their all-natural ingredients. With three luxurious treatment rooms, including a couple's suite, and an exclusive bar, the spa provides a sanctuary for relaxation. For those seeking high-energy wellness, FIT offers high-intensity workouts and boot camps with cutting-edge TechnoGym equipment, perfectly embodying the brand's energetic and social approach to wellness.

W Residences São Paulo

From the second to the twenty-second floor, the property also boasts 216 W Residences, available in five distinct categories ranging from 53 to 102 m². Residents can enjoy an array of amenities including an indoor swimming pool, two saunas, a serene relaxation area, the brand's signature FIT gym, a co-working space, and an event hall.

"W São Paulo was thoughtfully conceived from the ground up, tailor-made for the vibrant energy of this spirited metropolis," says Idu Ribeiro, General Manager, W São Paulo. "We are committed to curating innovative experiences that align with the pulse of the city, seamlessly integrating local culture, music, gastronomy, and wellness into our offerings. All of this is complemented by our signature Whatever/Whenever service, which remains a hallmark of W Hotels."

