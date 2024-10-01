W Hotels Unveils the Newly Reimagined West Coast Flagship, W Hollywood

Detail-Driven Design Ushers in Old Hollywood Glamour Through a Modern Lens for the Luxury Lifestyle Landmark

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels , part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, raises the curtain on its iconic and reimagined W Hollywood . W Hollywood is pioneering a new, elevated playbook of distinct design, evolved passion programming, and refined service culture.

W Hollywood

The transformation marks a fresh chapter in the brand's dynamic and storied evolution. With an expanded global footprint and robust portfolio growth, W Hotels continues to pull inspiration from the next generation of luxury travelers as the brand launches its new positioning and visual identity. Part of a multi-year brand evolution, W Hollywood officially ushers in the new era for the brand in North America.

"As we unveil the newly reimagined W Hollywood, this moment marks much more than just a transformation – it is a redefinition of our signature, untraditional approach to luxury," said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. "This hotel was tailor-made for the modern traveler who craves authenticity, creativity, and a deep connection to the cultural fabric of Hollywood. We have crafted an experience that not only reflects the vibrant spirit of this iconic destination, but also sets a new standard for what W Hotels represents on a global scale."

With sweeping views of the lush Hollywood Hills, the 300,000-square-foot property is the vision of the renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group. Inspired by the city's rich history of film, music, palm tree-lined streets, and shimmering prisms of light, the guest experience was crafted to evoke the allure of a luxurious, inviting home nestled in the adjoining Hills. Rockwell Group created a whimsical retreat drenched in golden light, celebrating the cinematic essence of the legendary city.

An Oasis in the Heart of Hollywood

As guests arrive on property, they are immediately greeted by the triple-height signature Living Room, which honors the fluidity of the surrounding hills and the textures and colors of Southern California. A secret garden-like oasis, the Living Room is adorned by undulating green velvet seating; an unexpected celestial, mirrored installation; a rounded staircase evoking the stepped topography nearby; and a conversation-pit with an enchanting geographic design. The dramatic Living Room bar sits under hundreds of translucent, bespoke acrylic rods and faces a monolithic, grand fireplace framed by 35' tall, 3-D printed concrete "drapes".

Behind the curved bar sits a retractable, bi-folding glass wall which opens to The Garden, a courtyard dressed with trees and native vegetation nestled around sun-toned banquettes, loveseats, and mosaic terrazzo flooring in greens, pinks and browns. The elevated design elements offer the luxurious experience of being at a private estate, allowing guests to relax and unwind in a serene environment. A striking, oversized, trellis enveloped in green glass captures the hillside's energy, incorporating design elements that emphasize reflectivity and depth.

As the sun begins to set, the Living Room comes to life with a nightly culinary and cocktail pop-up concept – There, There. This vibrant gastronomic experience showcases the cultural diversity of Los Angeles through a modern Angeleno menu, bringing the city's theatrical spirit to life. There, There is more akin to the dinner parties in the surrounding Hills than a traditional hotel dining experience. Guests are treated to an extensive selection of Asian and Latin-inspired small plates to complement the drinks and entertainment that are central to the nightly celebration. W Hollywood will also open The Patio, a new, all-day dining option situated within The Garden.

A Home Away from Home

W Hollywood features 319 spacious and stylishly appointed guest rooms and suites awash in blues, yellows, and creams as well as Venetian plaster-inspired wallcoverings with metallic accents to amplify the warm California sunlight. Creating a hypnotic, rhythmic effect, each mirrored drop frame throughout the guest corridors draws the eye to a light blue and yellow "oculus" designed to evoke intrigue with its infinite, transportive quality. Bespoke design elements are intentionally mismatched to embrace color and tactile materiality, creating a luxurious, residential feel. Curved seating areas, oversized encased window seats, and custom light fixtures with cinema-inspired ribbed lens glasses allow for guests to work, relax, or entertain in each room comfortably. 12 suites feature separate living areas with a residential style living room, separate dining areas, built-in wet bars and his-and-hers closets. The Oasis Suite has outdoor seating for 50, making it perfect for post-event gatherings, while the Mega Suite has an outdoor living area and a library lounge with billiards and games—a home away from home.

Sky-High Style

With postcard-worthy views of the Hollywood sign and Capitol Records building, the property's alluring rooftop – WET Deck – now features two destination bars Sunrise and Sunset. Sunrise is adorned in bright oranges, pinks, and sand tones to create a relaxed and romantic environment that embraces and celebrates the beautiful California weather. Sunset frames the hills in a moody blue color palette as dusk settles in, blending perfectly with the darkening sky at magic hour for a striking view. Sprinkled around the pool, trellises and cabanas are artfully hidden behind sheer ombre drapes, with lanterns casting a soft glow. This design interplay of concealing and revealing elements creates an atmospheric sanctuary that comes alive in the evening. Two murals designed by Rockwell Group and painted by artist James Peter Henry evoke the Southern California sunsets.

Just past Sunset is the Loft, a stunning rooftop venue with sweeping panoramic views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills. Outfitted with a bespoke cutting-edge 3D spatial sound system by Tempo, the Loft uses advanced technology to transform into a space where every note and nuance moves with precision, enveloping you in a soundscape that unfolds all around you. The Loft will be equipped with a custom immersive, audiovisual mapping system to create a dynamic and interactive sensory experience for guests and will host future programming including experiential artist showcases and installations.

Uncommon Common Areas

In a nod to evolving consumer priorities, W Hollywood has redesigned its signature gym, FIT, relocating it to a prime destination just steps away from the Living Room and adjacent to The Garden. With views of Hollywood Boulevard, this new location underscores the brand's commitment to aligning with the modern traveler, who values wellness as a key part of their journey. The dynamic new FIT boasts an open, halo ceiling with lighting reminiscent of a night sky, casting a serene yet energizing glow. The space is framed by blue and gold tones, natural wood, and mirrored accents, setting the stage for a striking geometric installation by Australian artist James Peter Henry that embodies clean maximalism: marble gym equipment mounted atop a gold geometric design. This contrast seamlessly blends fitness with artful sophistication.

The Great Room is a deceptively simple and flexible event space. At 5,040 square feet, the Great Room features moveable bars, tables, and furniture for multiple configurations. The property also features 11 meeting rooms spanning 35,000 square feet on the same floor. Each features a juxtaposition of playful art and textures, combining minimalist furnishings and neutral shades with bold pops of color. This enigmatic contrast is designed to stimulate conversation and the exchange of ideas.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests back to experience the newly reimagined W Hollywood," said Nick Rimedio, General Manager, W Hollywood. "Our team is dedicated to providing an unexpected spin on luxury with exclusive programming, unique design features, and elevated service one only finds at a W Hotel."

For more information on W Hollywood, please click here or follow along on Instagram .

ABOUT W HOTELS

Born from the social electricity of New York City, W Hotels has been at the forefront of lifestyle hospitality for over two decades. With nearly 70 destinations around the world, the detail-driven design, signature Whatever/Whenever service, and buzzing Living Rooms cultivate experiences of social connectivity. Each location brings together the magnetic energy of W Hotels and the essence of local culture, creating spaces for new perspectives and a freedom of self-expression. W Hotels is currently undergoing a multi-year brand evolution, to meet the needs of today's guest and deliver a new generation of luxury lifestyle experiences. For more information on W Hotels, visit w-hotels.com and stay connected on Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, and YouTube. W Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.