W LAS VEGAS DEBUTS AT MANDALAY BAY

The introduction of W Las Vegas to the MGM Resorts portfolio marks another milestone in the company's long-term strategic licensing agreement with Marriott International, first announced in 2023. This collaboration unites two hospitality leaders, offering Marriott Bonvoy and MGM Rewards members unprecedented access to both companies' collections of resorts, along with elevated experiences and unmatched rewards.

"W Las Vegas represents an exciting new chapter for MGM Resorts and for our guests seeking a new, sophisticated all-suite luxury experience on The Strip," said Travis Lunn, President & COO of Mandalay Bay and Luxor. "W Hotels is a brand that is celebrated globally for their unique style and exceptional service, and we can't wait to see the hotel come to life over the next couple of years, through its distinct personality, dynamic programming and elevated service culture."

Since its launch in March 2024, MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy has exceeded expectations welcoming hundreds of thousands of new Marriott Bonvoy guests to all MGM Resorts properties. This collaboration provides over 200 million Marriott Bonvoy members with exclusive benefits and the ability to redeem points at MGM Resorts destinations across the U.S., while MGM Rewards members can status match and enjoy member benefits across Marriott's global portfolio of approximately 9,000 properties.

With the addition of W Las Vegas, MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy encompasses 12 destinations on the Las Vegas Strip, including Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino; ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection; The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection; and Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, among others.

MGM Rewards members and guests may now make reservations at W Las Vegas via mgmresorts.com and the MGM Rewards app, and Marriott Bonvoy members can book stays via Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy app.

Details surrounding additional enhancements planned for W Las Vegas will be shared at a later date.

To learn more about MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, visit here.

