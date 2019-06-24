W. P. Carey Announces Industrial Investments Totaling $53 Million

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, today announced recent investments totaling approximately $53 million. The investments comprise mission-critical industrial properties triple-net leased to industry-leading tenants with strong private equity sponsorship and a weighted average lease term of 20 years.

The transactions include:

$19 million sale-leaseback of a 301,000 square foot warehouse and light-manufacturing facility in Statesville, NC , net leased to Founder Sport Group, a leading manufacturer and supplier of stock and sublimated team uniforms, performance athletic wear and fan wear under the Badger Sport and Alleson brands. The property operates as Founder Sport Group's primary fulfillment center in the U.S. as well as its corporate headquarters, underscoring its criticality. The facility is triple-net leased for a period of 20 years with annual uncapped CPI rent increases.

sale-leaseback of eight production facilities totaling 525,000 square feet located across the U.S. and and net leased to a leading global manufacturer of electrical wire harnesses, control boxes and other value-added components for a diverse customer base. The mission-critical portfolio represents a significant portion of the company's North American manufacturing footprint. The properties are triple-net leased for a period of 20 years under USD-denominated master leases by country, with annual rent escalations based on U.S. CPI. $10 million sale-leaseback of two manufacturing and distribution facilities totaling 147,000 square feet in Westerville, OH and North Wales, PA , net leased to Integrated Warehouse Solutions ("IWS"), a manufacturer of specialty heavy-duty industrial material handling equipment and a provider of warehouse safety solutions. The mission-critical facilities serve as the key production centers for two of IWS' subsidiaries. The properties are triple-net leased for 20 years with fixed annual rent escalations.

Gino Sabatini, Head of Investments, W. P. Carey, said: "Today's announcement is a great example of our ability to work with private equity firms to develop customized deal structures that support their broader investment strategies and provide capital to their portfolio companies. As GPs face increasing competition for new acquisitions amid record levels of dry powder, sale-leasebacks are an innovative tool for firms looking to obtain the most cost-efficient capital structure.

"W. P. Carey's ability to source, structure and secure significant accretive transactions within a sector and asset class facing high demand is evidence that our improved cost of capital and established reputation continue to position us as the preferred long-term partner for companies looking to unlock the value of their real estate. We look forward to deepening our relationship with our newest tenants and supporting their ongoing growth objectives."



About W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $19 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,168 net lease properties covering approximately 134 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Media Contacts:

Guy Lawrence

Ross & Lawrence

+1 212-308-3333

gblawrence@rosslawpr.com

Anna McGrath

W. P. Carey Inc.

+1 212-492-1166

amcgrath@wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

+1 212-492-1110

institutionalir@wpcarey.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Federal securities laws. The comments of Mr. Sabatini are examples of forward looking statements. A number of factors could cause W. P. Carey's actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those anticipated. Among those risks, trends and uncertainties are the general economic climate; the supply of and demand for commercial properties; interest rate levels; and other risks associated with the acquisition and ownership of properties, including risks that the tenants will not pay rent, or that costs may be greater than anticipated. For further information on factors that could impact W. P. Carey, reference is made to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

