W. P. Carey Announces Investments Totaling $124 Million (€113 Million)

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, today announced three investments totaling approximately $124 million (€113 million). The investments comprise industrial facilities in the U.S., Mexico and the Netherlands and a build-to-suit commitment for an industrial R&D facility in Germany. The properties are triple-net leased to industry-leading tenants with a weighted-average lease term of approximately 22 years.

(PRNewsfoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

The transactions include:

$53 million (€48 million) sale-leaseback of three industrial facilities totaling 980,000 square feet (91,000 square meters), net leased to one of the world's largest producers of high-performance tools. Two of the facilities are located in the U.S. and one in Mexico , all of which are critical to the company's global operating footprint. The properties are leased on a triple-net basis in USD under master leases by country for a period of 25 years, with fixed annual rent escalations.

(€48 million) sale-leaseback of three industrial facilities totaling 980,000 square feet (91,000 square meters), net leased to one of the world's largest producers of high-performance tools. Two of the facilities are located in the U.S. and one in , all of which are critical to the company's global operating footprint. The properties are leased on a triple-net basis in USD under master leases by country for a period of 25 years, with fixed annual rent escalations. $16 million (€15 million) sale-leaseback of a light industrial facility in the Netherlands totaling approximately 203,000 square feet (19,000 square meters), net leased to Europe's leading provider of self-service coffee and vending solutions. The recently renovated facility, which is located in a prominent business park in the greater Rotterdam area, is the company's sole roasting plant and a critical distribution center for its global client base. The facility is triple-net leased for a term of 20 years with annual Dutch CPI-based rent escalations.

(€15 million) sale-leaseback of a light industrial facility in totaling approximately 203,000 square feet (19,000 square meters), net leased to leading provider of self-service coffee and vending solutions. The recently renovated facility, which is located in a prominent business park in the greater area, is the company's sole roasting plant and a critical distribution center for its global client base. The facility is triple-net leased for a term of 20 years with annual Dutch CPI-based rent escalations. $55 million (€50 million) build-to-suit commitment for a new industrial R&D facility in Germany totaling approximately 168,000 square feet (15,600 square meters). Upon completion, which is expected in early 2021, the facility will be net leased to a global tier one supplier of automotive components and systems including electric drive technologies. The facility will be strategically located in a prime industrial park near Frankfurt and triple-net leased for a period of no less than 20 years with annual German CPI-based rent escalations.

Gino Sabatini, Head of Investments, W. P. Carey, said: "Today's announcement is a great example of how our geographic diversity and recognized expertise in North America and Europe provide us with a range of opportunities to acquire high-quality, operationally-critical real estate leased to creditworthy tenants. We're confident that our diversified investment approach and established reputation will continue to enable us to source attractive opportunities that meet our investment criteria."

Joseph Mastrocola, Director of Investments, W. P. Carey, commenting on the U.S. transaction, said: "W. P. Carey's ability to quickly and efficiently close complex, cross-border transactions continues to differentiate us from our competitors and position us as the preferred capital source for industry-leading tenants. We are pleased to complete this accretive transaction and look forward to supporting our newest tenant's future growth objectives."

About W. P. Carey Inc.



W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $20 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,198 net lease properties covering approximately 137 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

www.wpcarey.com

W. P. Carey Inc. Contacts:



U.S.

Press Contacts:

Guy Lawrence

Ross & Lawrence

+1 212-308-3333

gblawrence@rosslawpr.com

Anna McGrath

W. P. Carey Inc.

+1 212-492-1166

amcgrath@wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

+1 212-492-1110

institutionalir@wpcarey.com

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wpcarey.com

