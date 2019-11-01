W. P. Carey Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) (W. P. Carey or the Company), a net lease real estate investment trust, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Total Company

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey of $41.3 million , or $0.24 per diluted share



AFFO of $224.2 million , or $1.30 per diluted share



2019 AFFO guidance range lowered and narrowed to $4.95 to $5.01 per diluted share, including Real Estate AFFO of $4.70 to $4.76 per diluted share



Quarterly cash dividend raised to $1.036 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.144 per share

Business Segments

Real Estate

Segment net income attributable to W. P. Carey of $33.6 million



Segment AFFO of $212.9 million , or $1.23 per diluted share



Investment volume of $519.5 million year to date, including $456.4 million completed during the first nine months of 2019 and $63.1 million subsequent to quarter end



Active capital investment projects of $406.7 million , including $281.8 million committed at quarter end and $124.9 million sourced subsequent to quarter end



Capital investment projects totaling $114.4 million expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019



Gross disposition proceeds of $95.7 million year to date, including $36.0 million completed during the first nine months of 2019



Portfolio occupancy of 98.4%



Weighted-average lease term of 10.3 years

Investment Management

Segment net income attributable to W. P. Carey of $7.8 million



Segment AFFO of $11.4 million , or $0.07 per diluted share



CWI 1 and CWI 2 announced subsequent to quarter end their proposed merger and intention to internalize management

Balance Sheet and Capitalization

Issued €500 million of 1.350% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028



Utilized ATM program to raise $131.4 million in net proceeds during the third quarter, bringing net proceeds raised during the first nine months of 2019 to $523.5 million



Prepaid mortgage debt totaling $379.5 million during the third quarter, bringing mortgage debt prepaid during the first nine months of 2019 to $872.8 million

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"In addition to our recent industrial sale-leaseback activity, we've been focused on building our pipeline of capital investment projects and further strengthening our balance sheet," said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer of W. P. Carey. "By efficiently raising equity through our ATM, issuing unsecured debt and pro-actively pulling forward debt maturities, we've enhanced our credit profile and ensured we're well-positioned for growth in a range of economic environments."

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Total Company: Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2019 third quarter totaled $318.0 million , up 51.9% from $209.4 million for the 2018 third quarter.



Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2019 third quarter totaled , up 51.9% from for the 2018 third quarter. Real Estate: Real Estate revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2019 third quarter were $302.8 million , up 68.9% from $179.3 million for the 2018 third quarter, due primarily to additional lease revenues from properties acquired in the Company's merger with CPA:17 on October 31, 2018 (the CPA:17 Merger) and net acquisitions. Lease termination income and other revenue for the 2019 third quarter included $8.3 million in proceeds from a bankruptcy claim on a prior tenant and the collection of $3.3 million in past-due rents resulting from the restructuring of certain leases on properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger.



Note: While it has no impact on net income or AFFO, in accordance with Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), which the Company has adopted effective as of January 1, 2019 , operating expenses reimbursed by tenants are included within lease revenues on the consolidated statements of income (for both current and prior year periods). Prior to that date the Company presented revenues excluding reimbursable costs.



Real Estate revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2019 third quarter were , up 68.9% from for the 2018 third quarter, due primarily to additional lease revenues from properties acquired in the Company's merger with CPA:17 on (the CPA:17 Merger) and net acquisitions. Lease termination income and other revenue for the 2019 third quarter included in proceeds from a bankruptcy claim on a prior tenant and the collection of in past-due rents resulting from the restructuring of certain leases on properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger. Investment Management: Investment Management revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2019 third quarter were $15.3 million , down 49.2% from $30.1 million for the 2018 third quarter, due primarily to the cessation of asset management revenue previously earned from CPA:17, as well as lower structuring and other advisory revenues.

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey for the 2019 third quarter was $41.3 million , down 46.6% from $77.3 million for the 2018 third quarter. Net income from Investment Management attributable to W. P. Carey decreased, due primarily to the cessation of Investment Management revenues and distributions previously earned from CPA:17. Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey also decreased, due primarily to impairment charges totaling $25.8 million and loss on extinguishment of debt totaling $10.6 million recognized during the current period, partly offset by the impact of properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger and net acquisitions, as well as proceeds recognized during the 2019 third quarter from a bankruptcy claim on a prior tenant. The increase in revenues from properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger and acquisitions was partly offset by corresponding increases in depreciation and amortization, interest expense and property expenses.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO for the 2019 third quarter was $1.30 per diluted share, down 12.2% from $1.48 per diluted share for the 2018 third quarter. AFFO from the Company's Real Estate segment (Real Estate AFFO) increased, due primarily to the accretive impact of properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger and net acquisitions, as well as higher lease termination income and other revenue, partly offset by the dilutive impact of shares issued through our ATM program. AFFO from the Company's Investment Management segment declined, due primarily to the cessation of Investment Management revenues and distributions previously earned from CPA:17.



Note: Further information concerning AFFO and Real Estate AFFO, which are both non-GAAP supplemental performance metrics, is presented in the accompanying tables and related notes.

Dividend

As previously announced, on September 19, 2019 the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.036 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.144 per share. The dividend was paid on October 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2019 .

AFFO GUIDANCE

For the 2019 full year, the Company has lowered and narrowed its AFFO guidance range and currently expects to report total AFFO of between $4.95 and $5.01 per diluted share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $4.70 and $4.76 per diluted share, based on the following revised key assumptions:



(i) investments for the Company's Real Estate portfolio of between $750 million and $1 billion ;



(ii) dispositions from the Company's Real Estate portfolio of between $375 million and $550 million ; and



(iii) total general and administrative expenses of between $76 million and $79 million .



Note: The Company does not provide guidance on net income. The Company only provides guidance on total AFFO (and Real Estate AFFO) and does not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to net income due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain items necessary to provide such reconciliation as a result of their unknown effect, timing and potential significance. Examples of such items include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions.

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITALIZATION

Bond Issuance

On September 19, 2019 , the Company completed an underwritten public offering of €500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.350% Senior Unsecured Notes due April 15, 2028 . Net proceeds from the offering were used primarily to reduce amounts outstanding under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility and to repay mortgage debt.

"At-The-Market" (ATM) Programs

During the 2019 third quarter, the Company issued 1,502,572 shares of common stock under its ATM programs at a weighted-average price of $88.76 per share, for net proceeds of $131.4 million .



per share, for net proceeds of . This activity brought issuances under the Company's ATM programs during the first nine months of 2019 to 6,672,412 shares of common stock, at a weighted-average price of $79.70 per share, for net proceeds of $523.5 million .

Mortgage / Secured Debt Prepayment

During the 2019 third quarter, the Company prepaid mortgage debt totaling $379.5 million , with a weighted-average interest rate of approximately 4.6%.



, with a weighted-average interest rate of approximately 4.6%. This activity brought mortgage debt prepaid during the first nine months of 2019 to $872.8 million , with a weighted-average interest rate of approximately 4.9%.

REAL ESTATE

Investments

During the 2019 third quarter, the Company completed investments totaling $61.7 million , consisting of three acquisitions, bringing total investment volume for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to $456.4 million .



, consisting of three acquisitions, bringing total investment volume for the nine months ended to . Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed two additional investments totaling $63.1 million , bringing total investment volume year to date to $519.5 million .



, bringing total investment volume year to date to . As of September 30, 2019, the Company had 11 capital investment projects outstanding for an expected total investment of approximately $281.8 million .



. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company added two additional capital investment projects totaling $124.9 million , bringing total capital investment projects outstanding to $406.7 million , of which six projects totaling $114.4 million are currently expected to be completed during 2019.

Dispositions

During the 2019 third quarter, the Company disposed of four properties for gross proceeds of $14.1 million , bringing total disposition proceeds for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to $36.0 million .



, bringing total disposition proceeds for the nine months ended to . Subsequent to quarter end, the Company disposed of seven additional properties for gross proceeds of $59.7 million , bringing total dispositions year to date to $95.7 million .

Composition

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's net lease portfolio consisted of 1,204 properties, comprising 137.5 million square feet leased to 324 tenants, with a weighted-average lease term of 10.3 years and an occupancy rate of 98.4%. In addition, the Company owned 19 self-storage and two hotel operating properties, totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

W. P. Carey is the advisor to CPA:18 – Global (CPA:18), Carey Watermark Investors Incorporated (CWI 1), Carey Watermark Investors 2 Incorporated (CWI 2) and Carey European Student Housing Fund I, L.P. (CESH) (collectively, the Managed Programs). As of September 30, 2019, the Managed Programs had total assets under management of approximately $7.6 billion .

Proposed Merger of CWI 1 and CWI 2 and Management Internalization

On October 22, 2019 , CWI 1 and CWI 2 announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which the two companies intend to merge in an all-stock transaction with CWI 2 as the surviving entity. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to the approval of stockholders of each of CWI 1 and CWI 2, among other conditions.



, CWI 1 and CWI 2 announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which the two companies intend to merge in an all-stock transaction with CWI 2 as the surviving entity. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to the approval of stockholders of each of CWI 1 and CWI 2, among other conditions. In connection with the merger, W. P. Carey has entered into an internalization agreement and transition services agreement with CWI 1 and CWI 2. Immediately following the closing of the merger:



(i) the advisory agreements between a subsidiary of W. P. Carey and each of CWI 1 and CWI 2 and each of their respective operating partnerships will terminate;



(ii) the operating partnerships of each of CWI 1 and CWI 2 will redeem the special general partnership interest that certain subsidiaries of W. P. Carey currently hold, for which W. P. Carey will receive approximately $97 million in consideration, comprised of $65 million in shares of CWI 2 preferred stock and 2,840,549 shares in CWI 2 common stock valued at approximately $32 million ;



(iii) CWI 2 will internalize the management services currently provided by a subsidiary of W. P. Carey; and



(iv) W. P. Carey and its affiliates will provide certain transition services to CWI 2 at cost for, what is currently expected to be, a period of approximately 12 months from the closing of the proposed merger between CWI 1 and CWI 2.



(i) the advisory agreements between a subsidiary of W. P. Carey and each of CWI 1 and CWI 2 and each of their respective operating partnerships will terminate; (ii) the operating partnerships of each of CWI 1 and CWI 2 will redeem the special general partnership interest that certain subsidiaries of W. P. Carey currently hold, for which W. P. Carey will receive approximately in consideration, comprised of in shares of CWI 2 preferred stock and 2,840,549 shares in CWI 2 common stock valued at approximately ; (iii) CWI 2 will internalize the management services currently provided by a subsidiary of W. P. Carey; and (iv) W. P. Carey and its affiliates will provide certain transition services to CWI 2 at cost for, what is currently expected to be, a period of approximately 12 months from the closing of the proposed merger between CWI 1 and CWI 2. Upon completion of the proposed merger, the Company expects the contribution from its Investment Management segment to be reduced to approximately 2% of total AFFO on an annualized basis.

Supplemental Information

The Company has provided supplemental unaudited financial and operating information regarding the 2019 third quarter and certain prior quarters, including a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures, in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 1, 2019.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $21 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,204 net lease properties covering approximately 138 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

W. P. CAREY INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Investments in real estate:





Land, buildings and improvements (a) $ 9,439,301



$ 9,251,396

Net investments in direct financing leases 1,176,301



1,306,215

In-place lease intangible assets and other 2,111,601



2,009,628

Above-market rent intangible assets 911,940



925,797

Investments in real estate 13,639,143



13,493,036

Accumulated depreciation and amortization (b) (1,914,233)



(1,564,182)

Assets held for sale, net (c) 104,013



—

Net investments in real estate 11,828,923



11,928,854

Equity investments in the Managed Programs and real estate (d) 315,641



329,248

Cash and cash equivalents 331,687



217,644

Due from affiliates 86,400



74,842

Other assets, net 590,124



711,507

Goodwill 930,864



920,944

Total assets $ 14,083,639



$ 14,183,039









Liabilities and Equity





Debt:





Senior unsecured notes, net $ 4,302,892



$ 3,554,470

Unsecured revolving credit facility 22,410



91,563

Non-recourse mortgages, net 1,771,887



2,732,658

Debt, net 6,097,189



6,378,691

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 470,540



403,896

Below-market rent and other intangible liabilities, net 207,655



225,128

Deferred income taxes 163,036



173,115

Dividends payable 180,797



172,154

Total liabilities 7,119,217



7,352,984









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 172,276,402 and 165,279,642

shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 172



165

Additional paid-in capital 8,712,441



8,187,335

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,506,795)



(1,143,992)

Deferred compensation obligation 37,263



35,766

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (284,975)



(254,996)

Total stockholders' equity 6,958,106



6,824,278

Noncontrolling interests 6,316



5,777

Total equity 6,964,422



6,830,055

Total liabilities and equity $ 14,083,639



$ 14,183,039



________

(a) Includes $83.0 million and $470.7 million of amounts attributable to operating properties as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (b) Includes $895.4 million and $734.8 million of accumulated depreciation on buildings and improvements as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and $1,018.9 million and $829.4 million of accumulated amortization on lease intangibles as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (c) At September 30, 2019, we had one hotel operating property classified as Assets held for sale, net. (d) Our equity investments in real estate joint ventures totaled $191.7 million and $221.7 million as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Our equity investments in the Managed Programs totaled $124.0 million and $107.6 million as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Revenues









Real Estate:









Lease revenues $ 278,839



$ 269,802



$ 173,067

Lease termination income and other 14,377



6,304



1,981

Operating property revenues 9,538



15,436



4,282



302,754



291,542



179,330

Investment Management:









Asset management revenue 9,878



9,790



17,349

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 4,786



3,821



6,042

Structuring and other advisory revenue 587



58



6,663



15,251



13,669



30,054



318,005



305,211



209,384

Operating Expenses









Depreciation and amortization 109,517



113,632



67,825

Impairment charges 25,781



—



—

General and administrative 17,210



19,729



15,863

Reimbursable tenant costs 15,611



13,917



5,979

Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 10,377



9,915



4,898

Operating property expenses 8,547



10,874



3,055

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 4,786



3,821



6,042

Stock-based compensation expense 4,747



4,936



2,475

Subadvisor fees (a) 1,763



1,650



3,127

Merger and other expenses (b) 70



696



1,673



198,409



179,170



110,937

Other Income and Expenses









Interest expense (58,626)



(59,719)



(41,740)

Other gains and (losses) (c) (12,402)



(671)



8,875

Loss on change in control of interests (d) (8,416)



—



—

Equity in earnings of equity method investments in the Managed Programs and real estate 5,769



3,951



18,363

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net 71



(362)



343



(73,604)



(56,801)



(14,159)

Income before income taxes 45,992



69,240



84,288

Provision for income taxes (4,157)



(3,119)



(2,715)

Net Income 41,835



66,121



81,573

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (496)



(83)



(4,225)

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 41,339



$ 66,038



$ 77,348













Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.24



$ 0.39



$ 0.71

Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.24



$ 0.38



$ 0.71

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic 172,235,066



171,304,112



108,073,969

Diluted 172,486,506



171,490,625



108,283,666













Dividends Declared Per Share $ 1.036



$ 1.034



$ 1.025



W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Revenues





Real Estate:





Lease revenues $ 811,580



$ 510,866

Operating property revenues 40,970



16,365

Lease termination income and other 23,951



3,603



876,501



530,834

Investment Management:





Asset management revenue 29,400



51,602

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 12,475



16,883

Structuring and other advisory revenue 3,163



13,018



45,038



81,503



921,539



612,337

Operating Expenses





Depreciation and amortization 335,528



198,119

General and administrative 58,224



50,888

Reimbursable tenant costs 42,699



17,931

Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 30,204



14,454

Operating property expenses 30,015



12,306

Impairment charges 25,781



4,790

Stock-based compensation expense 13,848



14,392

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 12,475



16,883

Subadvisor fees (a) 5,615



7,014

Merger and other expenses (b) 912



4,328



555,301



341,105

Other Income and Expenses





Interest expense (179,658)



(121,125)

Equity in earnings of equity method investments in the Managed Programs and real estate 15,211



46,246

Other gains and (losses) (12,118)



16,698

Loss on change in control of interests (d) (8,416)



—

Gain on sale of real estate, net 642



18,987



(184,339)



(39,194)

Income before income taxes 181,899



232,038

Provision for income taxes (5,147)



(2,975)

Net Income 176,752



229,063

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (881)



(10,760)

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 175,871



$ 218,303









Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.03



$ 2.02

Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.03



$ 2.01

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 170,276,085



108,063,826

Diluted 170,545,665



108,253,841









Dividends Declared Per Share $ 3.102



$ 3.060



__________

(a) The subadvisors for CWI 1, CWI 2 and CPA:18 (for multi-family properties) earn a percentage of gross fees recorded, which we account for as an expense and are recorded as Subadvisor fees in our consolidated statements of income. The amounts paid to the subadvisors are the differences between gross and net fees. During 2018, CPA:18 sold five of its six multi-family properties (it sold the remaining multi-family property in January 2019 and we terminated the related subadvisory agreements). Refer to the Managed Programs Fee Summary section in Exhibit 99.2 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 1, 2019 for further information. (b) Amounts are primarily comprised of costs incurred in connection with the CPA:17 Merger. (c) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2019 is primarily comprised of realized gains on foreign currency exchange derivatives of $4.9 million, loss on extinguishment of debt of $(10.6) million, interest earned from cash in bank and on loans to affiliates of $1.1 million and net losses on foreign currency transactions of $(7.6) million. (d) Amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 represent a loss recognized on the purchase of the remaining interest in an investment from CPA:17 in the CPA:17 Merger, which we had previously accounted for under the equity method. We recognized this loss because we identified certain measurement period adjustments during the third quarter of 2019 that impacted the provisional accounting for this investment.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 41,339



$ 66,038



$ 77,348

Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization of real property 108,279



112,360



66,493

Impairment charges 25,781



—



—

Loss on change in control of interests (a) 8,416



—



—

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate, net (71)



362



(343)

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities (b) 4,210



4,489



(651)

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (c) (4)



(31)



(2,693)

Total adjustments 146,611



117,180



62,806

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (d) 187,950



183,218



140,154

Adjustments:









Other (gains) and losses (e) 18,618



5,724



(5,148)

Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 14,969



16,450



13,224

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (6,370)



(7,975)



(3,431)

Stock-based compensation 4,747



4,936



2,475

Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,991



2,774



1,901

Tax (benefit) expense – deferred and other (f) (1,039)



(933)



3,918

Other amortization and non-cash items 379



1,706



467

Merger and other expenses (g) 70



696



1,673

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities (b) 1,920



1,876



3,860

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (c) (12)



(7)



664

Total adjustments 36,273



25,247



19,603

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 224,223



$ 208,465



$ 159,757













Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 187,950



$ 183,218



$ 140,154

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (d) $ 1.09



$ 1.07



$ 1.29

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 224,223



$ 208,465



$ 159,757

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (d) $ 1.30



$ 1.22



$ 1.48

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 172,486,506



171,490,625



108,283,666



W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income from Real Estate to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) from Real Estate (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey $ 33,556



$ 60,768



$ 51,009

Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization of real property 108,279



112,360



66,493

Impairment charges 25,781



—



—

Loss on change in control of interests (a) 8,416



—



—

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate, net (71)



362



(343)

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities (b) 4,210



4,489



(651)

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (c) (4)



(31)



(2,693)

Total adjustments 146,611



117,180



62,806

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (d) 180,167



177,948



113,815

Adjustments:









Other (gains) and losses (e) 18,956



5,888



(5,084)

Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 14,969



16,450



13,224

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (6,370)



(7,975)



(3,431)

Stock-based compensation 3,435



3,482



1,380

Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,991



2,774



1,901

Tax benefit – deferred and other (1,414)



(853)



(3,556)

Other amortization and non-cash items 180



1,510



64

Merger and other expenses (g) 70



696



1,673

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities (b) (113)



(89)



519

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (c) (12)



(7)



664

Total adjustments 32,692



21,876



7,354

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (d) $ 212,859



$ 199,824



$ 121,169













Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (d) $ 180,167



$ 177,948



$ 113,815

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share –

Real Estate (d) $ 1.04



$ 1.04



$ 1.05

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (d) $ 212,859



$ 199,824



$ 121,169

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share – Real Estate (d) $ 1.23



$ 1.17



$ 1.12

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 172,486,506



171,490,625



108,283,666



W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 175,871



$ 218,303

Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization of real property 331,742



194,146

Impairment charges 25,781



4,790

Loss on change in control of interests (a) 8,416



—

Gain on sale of real estate, net (642)



(18,987)

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities (b) 13,123



1,503

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (c) (65)



(8,204)

Total adjustments 378,355



173,248

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (d) 554,226



391,551

Adjustments:





Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 47,346



37,329

Other (gains) and losses (e) 29,272



(6,704)

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (20,603)



(8,364)

Stock-based compensation 13,848



14,392

Amortization of deferred financing costs 8,489



3,612

Tax benefit – deferred and other (f) (6,900)



(5,209)

Other amortization and non-cash items 2,652



453

Merger and other expenses (g) 912



4,328

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities (b) 5,257



9,247

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (c) (44)



91

Total adjustments 80,229



49,175

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 634,455



$ 440,726









Summary





FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 554,226



$ 391,551

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (d) $ 3.25



$ 3.62

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (d) $ 634,455



$ 440,726

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (d) $ 3.72



$ 4.07

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 170,545,665



108,253,841

