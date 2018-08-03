W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.025 per Share
Sep 19, 2018, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE :WPC ) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.025 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.10 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record as of October 1, 2018.
W. P. Carey Inc.
Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey (NYSE :WPC ) ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in North America and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.
www.wpcarey.com
Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-1110
institutionalir@wpcarey.com
Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-8920
ir@wpcarey.com
Press Contact:
Guy Lawrence
Ross & Lawrence
212-308-3333
gblawrence@rosslawpr.com
SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.
Share this article