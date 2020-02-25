W. P. Carey Inc. Roundtable Discussion at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10:20 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available via live audio webcast at www.wpcarey.com/citi2020ceoconference. An audio replay will be available for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.wpcarey.com.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $20 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,214 net lease properties covering approximately 140 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

