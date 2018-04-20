W. P. Carey Inc. to Release First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Friday, May 4, 2018

NEW YORK, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), an internally-managed net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 before the market opens on Friday, May 4, 2018.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, that same day, details of which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Webcast

Date/Time: Friday, May 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in Number: 1-877-465-1289 (U.S.) or +1-201-689-8762 (international)

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Audio Webcast: www.wpcarey.com/earnings

Audio Webcast Replay

A replay of the call will be available at www.wpcarey.com/earnings.

W. P. Carey Inc.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey Inc. is a leading internally-managed net lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions primarily for companies in the U.S. and Europe. At December 31, 2017, the Company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion. In addition to its owned portfolio of diversified global real estate, W. P. Carey manages a series of investment programs. Its corporate finance-focused credit and real estate underwriting process is a constant that has been successfully leveraged across a wide variety of industries and property types. Furthermore, its portfolio of long-term leases with creditworthy tenants has an established history of generating stable cash flows, enabling it to deliver consistent and rising dividend income to investors for over four decades.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-1110

institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-8920

ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:

Guy Lawrence

Ross & Lawrence

212-308-3333

gblawrence@rosslawpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-inc-to-release-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-friday-may-4-2018-300633411.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wpcarey.com

