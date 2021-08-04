W1TTY Taps Oracle to Provide a Better Digital Banking Experience to Customers

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W1TTY, a smart finance innovator set to launch this fall, aims to offer customers a clear choice in how they manage their money with hyper-personalized products and services. Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), W1TTY will use Oracle Banking suite to deliver an easier and more rewarding financial experience for customers. W1TTY is designed to appeal to everyone dissatisfied with what banks are currently offering. The company is initially targeting Generation Z, students, and other young people starting their first jobs and building their careers.

"Speed of service is critical to us," said Ammar Kutait, W1TTY's founder and CEO. "The Oracle Banking suite with its microservices, API-ready platform, and short implementation time, fit perfectly into our technology roadmap. In just 13 months, we launched a modern digital service with native apps and a cloud-based architecture. This new platform integrated with multiple systems to offer a full stack of finance applications that will help W1TTY enhance the mobile financial experience for our customers."

W1TTY recently secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in Lithuania and passporting rights across the European Economic Area (EEA). It will start offering services in Lithuania and Poland later this year with other markets to follow.

Oracle Banking is a suite of financial services applications that enable banks to offer a complete set of digital banking services to customers. The suite includes the digital core and applications for retail and corporate banking, real-time payments, and digital experience. Built on a microservices architecture with 3000-plus open banking REST APIs, the suite makes it easy for innovators like W1TTY to "plug in" additional Oracle and third-party services when they need them. It also provides a scalable, cloud-native environment for growth. For example, WITTY can use the suite to offer new payment business models, such as lending, as it evolves with customer needs.

"Our annual global retail banking consumer survey found that almost 47% of consumers are ready to shift to another financial services provider for better rates, recommendations, and plans," said Sonny Singh, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Financial Services. "W1TTY has a huge opportunity to capitalize on this unmet customer need and Oracle Banking suite will provide the right cloud-native architecture to enable it. With Oracle, W1TTY will be able to scale quickly to offer meaningful, personalized services, and process transactions intelligently and in real-time.''

W1TTY is implementing Oracle Banking Payments, Oracle FLEXCUBE, and Oracle Banking APIs from the Oracle Banking suite. Learn more about our Global Retail Banking Consumer Report here.

W1TTY has been created to offer an entirely new financial services experience which puts the customer in control of their accounts, instead of "take it or leave it" approach to products and pricing. The business, headquartered in London but operating internationally, successfully secured for an Electronic Money Institution [EMI] licence in Lithuania, and now has full passporting rights to operate across the European Economic Area (EEA). W1TTY has also applied for a EU consumer credit licence and an EMI licence in the UK.

W1TTY is initially targeting Generation Z – students and other young people starting their first jobs and building their careers. Globally this is nearly a third of the world population, and will represent a quarter of all spending power by 2030. However, W1TTY is designed to appeal to everyone who is dissatisfied with what is currently on offer, frustrated with hype that fails to deliver, and is willing to try something genuinely different.

Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations. To learn more visit our website at https://www.oracle.com/industries/financial-services.

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

