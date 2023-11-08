W3TEL Leverages Ribbon for Network Expansion and Regulatory Compliance

Optimizes infrastructure for ongoing growth

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks today announced that W3TEL a French provider of communications services to enterprises, has selected Ribbon's solutions to support its growth, simplify its network operations and fulfill French government mandates around call security.

"Ribbon's comprehensive solution allows us to deliver better services to our customers, streamline our network management, and meet our regulatory obligations while supporting the growth of our business," said Cédric Bornecque, President, W3TEL. "We look forward to a productive partnership."

W3TEL has selected Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN solution, part of the Ribbon Call Trust® portfolio, to meet requirements for caller identity authentication, signing, verification and certificate management as defined by French law as part of the MAN (Mécanisme d'Authentification des Numéros) Project conducted by French telecommunications regulator ARCEP. W3TEL is also leveraging Ribbon's market leading SBC SWe for security and interworking, PSX, which delivers policy and routing for VoIP services, and RAMP for centralized management, enabling it to establish and manage its proprietary network configuration and call flows seamlessly.

"We're pleased to add W3TEL to our roster of clients leveraging our solutions to adapt to the regulatory demands of the French market and to enable them to further enhance their business customers' overall telephony experience by helping to power today's work modes," said Christian Erbe, Ribbon's Head of Europe Sales.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

About W3TEL

W3TEL has been one of the pioneering operators of IP telephony in France since its inception in 2005. The company, which provides fixed line, mobile and Internet services to businesses and operators, has exhibited consistent growth since its founding. W3TEL's offers for businesses include a suite of simple and accessible applications for very easy communication from a smartphone, tablet or desktop computer. W3TEL supports its operator partners by providing them with a fully integrated ERP, dedicated to quotes, invoicing and provisioning of services. The quality, stability and availability of services for users have always been at the heart of W3TEL's concerns and have constantly guided its long-term investments.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

