Wacom One - A world of new possibilities

Expected to hit stores in the US and Canada in January with a MSRP of $399.95, Wacom One draws on the company's 35 years of experience building high-end creative pen displays for professional creators of digital content to deliver an accurate and natural pen experience for a wide range of new users.

"Whether drawing, editing images or developing and communicating ideas, Wacom One offers all the essentials to put beginning creatives and creators on a path toward discovering the joy of creating directly on screen," said Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Wacom's Creative Business Unit. "The product's features, bundled software options and attractive price will allow a new wave of digital artists, makers, social media content creators, photographers, students, educators and business people to express themselves artistically and make the world a more creative place."

Wacom One's pressure-sensitive pen delivers accurate and precise pen and brush strokes and its EMR (Electro Magnetic Resonance) pen technology does not require a pen battery or recharge, ever. The 1920 x 1080 full HD display offers 72 percent NTSC color and anti-glare treated film. The new model's attractive, compact design makes it easy to incorporate into virtually any workspace and the foldable legs lets one find the ideal working position. Wacom One purchase entitles users to an inspirational software bundle, including a copy of Clip Studio Paint Pro from Celsys, with up to six months of free use. Clip Studio Paint is a powerful, easy-to-use drawing application useful for comics, manga and a range of visual mediums. Wacom's Bamboo Paper, also included, is an ideal application for note-taking and sketching. Additionally, users will appreciate all the pen enabled features found within the Windows 10 and Mac operating systems.

Wacom One will be available in January on the Wacom eStore, Amazon.com, select Best Buy locations and other authorized Wacom partners.

About Wacom

Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. Wacom's vision to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality.

For further information about the products of Wacom, see also www.wacom.com.

