Wag Hotels Faces Class Action Investigation for Alleged Mistreatment of Dogs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into the conduct of Wag Hotels for alleged animal mistreatment and neglect at the California-based pet boarding and day care business.

On August 15th, 2023 San Francisco Chronicle released a report detailing alleged safety and wellness concerns for pets at several of Wag Hotels' nine locations throughout the state. These included accounts from several clients who claimed that the business had either delayed or completely neglected feeding their dogs or administering important medications. Additionally, current and former employees of Wag Hotels claim to have received substandard training.  

In light of these concerns, Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating whether Wag Hotels' engaged in systematic negligence at its facilities and whether its failure to disclose the true level of care it provided to pets is false and misleading in violation of state and federal laws.

If you are a former or current client of Wag Hotels, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring Wag to maintain minimum safety and wellness standards at its facilities.

If you have, at any point, boarded your pet with Wag Hotels and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/waghotels.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Amber L. Schubert
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: (415) 788-4220

